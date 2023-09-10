"Guy is unf**king-believable": LeBron James once had Michael Rapaport eating his own words after claiming he would never catch Michael Jordan

LeBron James has repeatedly demonstrated his excellence, effectively disproving his detractors. His remarkable playoff performance in 2018 compelled TV personality Michael Rapaport to eat his own words regarding the GOAT debate.

Rapaport has frequently criticized James, accusing him of teaming up with fellow superstars and asserting that he will never surpass Michael Jordan.

“Listen, LeBron James is great. He's the greatest player of his generation. But LeBron James will never catch Michael Jordan, okay?” Rapaport said two months before the 2018 NBA playoffs.

During the 2017-2018 NBA season, James had a standout year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the regular season, he put up impressive numbers, averaging 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game while playing all 82 games.

In the playoffs, James' performance reached legendary status. He led the Cavaliers through the Eastern Conference, making several memorable moments along the way.

A notable moment came during Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors when LeBron James scored a buzzer-beating floater off the backboard, giving the Cavaliers a three-games-to-none lead.

The performance made Rapaport eat his own words in a self-recorded video.

"I think LeBron James might be the best basketball player ever," Rapaport said. "And I'm probably going to take this video down, but on a humble Sunday morning, I think he actually might be the best.”

“The guy's un-f***ing-believable. I don't understand how, 15 years in, he could be having his best playoff series ever. So, like I said, I'm probably going to take this video down because I don't want this evidence floating around, but if you're seeing this now, that's where I'm at," Rapaport added.

LeBron James and his legendary 2018 playoff run

In the first round, he stunned fans with a game-winning buzzer-beater against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5.

In three games of the seven-game series, James dropped 40 points thrice.

His dominance continued in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where he guided the Cavaliers to a sweep of the Toronto Raptors, averaging 34 points per game in the series.

James delivered another iconic performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, scoring 35 points and securing his eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

Despite facing a dominant Golden State Warriors team in the NBA Finals, the 38-year-old averaged 34 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 10 assists in the series. He posted a 51-point performance in Game 1 of the Finals, one of the highest-scoring games in Finals history.

James' playoff performance in 2018 unquestionably silenced a significant portion of his critics. While he didn't secure the championship, he left no stone unturned in his effort to thwart the Warriors superteam, headlined by Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.