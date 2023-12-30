"Had to pull out a W after that Detroit comment": NBA fans torch Kyle Kuzma as Wizards barely ahead of Pistons

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was on the receiving end of digs from NBA fans on social media after he boasted of their 110-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

The seven-year-old veteran took to X (formerly Twitter) to give themselves a pat on the back for their home win over Brooklyn, writing:

“Way to show out for us wiz fans tonight"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NBA fans took note of what he said and responded, with most alluding to the Wizards (6-25) not really doing well in the ongoing season and no better than the struggling Detroit Pistons (2-29), which Kuzma trolled as they lost a record 28th straight game on Thursday.

Below are what some of them said on X:

@NBA_University wrote: Had to pull out a W after that detroit comment lol

Expand Tweet

@BballJicama wrote: FR… he really said that when they got only 4 more wins than them…

Expand Tweet

@xprunie24 wrote: good s**t lil bro now you’re 4 games ahead

Expand Tweet

@DavidMM28 wrote: What’s “showing out” for wiz fans? Attendance of 5,000 ppl

Expand Tweet

@6ilal__ wrote: 6-21

Expand Tweet

@goatsporttalk wrote: Come to Detroit

Expand Tweet

@james009hard wrote: @WashWizards please get rid of this guy now he talking and we are 14th in the eastern conference @kylekuzma GTF stop talking bruh

Expand Tweet

@reverse_paddle Backed it up with a win after tweeting about the pistons last night!

Expand Tweet

Kyle Kuzma plays well in home victory over the Nets

Kyle Kuzma led the Washington Wizards in their gutsy 110-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on Friday night.

The one-time NBA champion with the LA Lakers led a key charge late in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of his team’s 11 points as they pulled away for the win, which snapped a three-game losing streak for them.

Kuzma top-scored for the Wizards with 26 points, going 11-of-22 from the field, to go along with eight rebounds in 31 minutes.

Deni Avdija backstopped him with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Tyus Jones added 12 points.

Following the victory, Kyle Kuzma spoke about taking charge late in the game, highlighting how such a situation is where he wants to be more often.

The 28-year-old former University of Utah player said via the Associated Press:

“That’s how I want to play. When you think about the top options on every team, that’s how they play. I don’t necessarily have the opportunity to do that.”

In the ongoing NBA season, Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards (6-25) in scoring with 22.5 points, coupled with 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 31.2 minutes.

Washington next plays on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks at home.