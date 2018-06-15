Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hardaway: Former NBA coach Sam Mitchell joins Memphis' staff

Associated Press
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 01:59 IST
21
AP Image

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Penny Hardaway has finalized his coaching staff at Memphis by hiring veteran NBA coach Sam Mitchell.

Hardaway said in a statement Thursday that Mitchell is a veteran who has coached at the game's highest levels.

Mitchell, 54, joins Mike Miller and Tony Madlock as assistants. Mitchell played 13 seasons in the NBA with Minnesota and Indiana, including 59 playoff games. He started coaching as an assistant with Milwaukee in 2002 and also worked as an assistant coach with New Jersey and Minnesota. He was hired as Toronto's head coach in 2004 and was named NBA coach of the year for the 2006-07 season.

He was Minnesota's interim coach in 2015-16 when Flip Saunders was diagnosed with Hodgkins' Lymphoma and stayed in that role after Saunders' death a month later.

