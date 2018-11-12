×
Harden leads Rockets to 1st home win, 115-103 over Pacers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    12 Nov 2018, 09:28 IST
AP Image

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored a season-high 40 points and Chris Paul added 26 to help the Houston Rockets to their first home win of the season, 115-103, over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Clint Capela had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets, who had lost the last two games of a season-long five-game road trip, dropped their first four home games.

Houston was up by 10 with about four minutes left after five quick points by the Pacers, but Harden made two free throws after that to stretch the lead. The Pacers got within 8 on a basket by Cory Joseph with about 90 seconds left, but Paul made a layup a few seconds later to put the game out of reach.

Victor Oladipo had 22 for the Pacers, who have lost three of their last four games. Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points and had six assists, and Darren Collison had 13 points.

HORNETS 113, PISTONS 103

DETROIT (AP) — Tony Parker scored 24 points, Kemba Walker had 24 points and seven assists in the win for Charlotte.

Cody Zeller added 14 points to help Charlotte win for the third time in four games.

Andre Drummond had 23 points and 22 rebounds for the Pistons, and Reggie Bullock had a career-high 23 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Detroit has lost six of eight after a 4-0 start.

Detroit's Blake Griffin was given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 7:06 to play for a shoulder check on Malik Monk.

MAGIC 115, KNICKS 89

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 22 points, Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Orlando won its second straight and for the fourth time in five games.

Harlem native Mo Bamba played his first NBA game at Madison Square Garden and had 15 points and eight rebounds. Evan Fournier added 12 points for the Magic.

The Magic made a season-high 17 3-pointers off 42 attempts.

Enes Kanter notched his fifth straight double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Kevin Knox had 17 points for the Knicks, who've lost two straight and four of five.

BUCKS 121, NUGGETS 114

DENVER (AP) — Brook Lopez had a career-high eight 3-pointers and 28 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks snap an eight-game skid in Denver.

All five Bucks starters scored in double figures and four of them had 20 or more points in Milwaukee's first win at the Pepsi Center since 2010.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Khris Middleton had 21 points, and Malcom Brogdon added 20.

Paul Milsap led the Nuggets with 25 points and Nikola Jokic added 20. Denver has lost three straight.

Harden's 40 lifts Rockets to 1st home win 115-103 over Indy
