Harden's 54 points lead Rockets, Bucks win 17th straight

James Harden produced another 50-point performance in the NBA, while Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks extend their streak on Friday.

Harden made it back-to-back 50-point games in the Houston Rockets' 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Coming off a 55-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harden had 54 in the win over Orlando.

The Bucks made it 17 straight wins by getting past the Memphis Grizzlies 127-114.

Antetokounmpo had a double-double of 37 points and 11 rebounds in the Bucks' latest victory.

Los Angeles' duos shine

LeBron James (28 points and 12 assists) and Anthony Davis (33 points and 10 rebounds) helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 113-110.

The Los Angeles Clippers' stars also impressed. Paul George had 46 points and Kawhi Leonard 42 in a 124-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 14-0 at home after Ben Simmons contributed 24 points and 11 assists in a 116-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bad Bulls

The Chicago Bulls were woeful in an 83-73 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls went at just 30 per cent from the field, shooting 27-of-90.

Harden hot

Harden continued his irresistible form for the Rockets.

Back-to-back 50-point games

Friday's results

Houston Rockets 130-107 Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers 116-109 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers 113-110 Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers 110-100 Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets 83-73 Chicago Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks 127-114 Memphis Grizzlies

Utah Jazz 114-106 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers 124-117 Minnesota Timberwolves

New York Knicks 103-101 Sacramento Kings

Pistons at Rockets

Can Detroit (10-15) stop Harden? The Rockets (17-8) host the Pistons on Saturday.