Harden's 54 points lead Rockets, Bucks win 17th straight
James Harden produced another 50-point performance in the NBA, while Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks extend their streak on Friday.
Harden made it back-to-back 50-point games in the Houston Rockets' 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic.
Coming off a 55-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harden had 54 in the win over Orlando.
The Bucks made it 17 straight wins by getting past the Memphis Grizzlies 127-114.
Antetokounmpo had a double-double of 37 points and 11 rebounds in the Bucks' latest victory.
The best of The Greek Freak:— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 14, 2019
37 PTS | 11 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 52% FG pic.twitter.com/IU8h5Um8hs
Los Angeles' duos shine
LeBron James (28 points and 12 assists) and Anthony Davis (33 points and 10 rebounds) helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 113-110.
The Los Angeles Clippers' stars also impressed. Paul George had 46 points and Kawhi Leonard 42 in a 124-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Philadelphia 76ers are 14-0 at home after Ben Simmons contributed 24 points and 11 assists in a 116-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Bad Bulls
The Chicago Bulls were woeful in an 83-73 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls went at just 30 per cent from the field, shooting 27-of-90.
Harden hot
Harden continued his irresistible form for the Rockets.
Back-to-back 50-point games— NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2019
2nd straight with 10 3PM@JHarden13 (54 PTS) continues his historic scoring pace in the @HoustonRockets win vs. Orlando! #OneMission pic.twitter.com/AV1GkMrl7P
Friday's results
Houston Rockets 130-107 Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers 116-109 New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Lakers 113-110 Miami Heat
Indiana Pacers 110-100 Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets 83-73 Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks 127-114 Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz 114-106 Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers 124-117 Minnesota Timberwolves
New York Knicks 103-101 Sacramento Kings
Pistons at Rockets
Can Detroit (10-15) stop Harden? The Rockets (17-8) host the Pistons on Saturday.