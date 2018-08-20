Harden says Carmelo will 'be a good fit' for Rockets

Omnisport // 20 Aug 2018, 07:15 IST

Houston Rockets star and MVP James Harden is excited for the upcoming NBA season following Carmelo Anthony's arrival.

Veteran Anthony agreed to a deal with the Rockets earlier this month after he received a buyout from the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony – a 10-time All-Star – was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to Atlanta in exchange for guard Dennis Schroder in late July.

He hit just 40.2 per cent of his shots and averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game during his one season with Oklahoma City in 2017-18.

Harden said he believes Anthony will help Houston, who finished 2017-18 with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference finals before falling to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

"Bringing Carmelo in is going to be a good fit for us," Harden said.

Harden told reporters this weekend he is looking forward to building on Houston's success.

"I'm excited for the journey," Harden said. "Last year was an amazing journey, obviously the journey didn't end how we wanted to, but the journey is what makes the teams great and it's what will make that story even better.

"I'm excited for that process. From training camp, even from summer time, hanging out with the guys, doing regular stuff when we actually have time to do it, traveling with the guys ... last year was kind of thrown onto us, but this year, it’s a lot more settled in."