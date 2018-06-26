Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Harden says 'it doesn't stop here' after being named MVP

James Harden thought he should have been named MVP last year, so he was taking nothing for granted at the awards ceremony on Monday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 14:05 IST
82
JamesHardencropped
NBA MVP James Harden

James Harden said "it doesn't stop here" after finally being named NBA MVP and revealed he did not prepare a speech in case he missed out again.

The Houston Rockets star landed the prestigious award on Monday after averaging 30.4 points, 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 2017-18, playing an integral role in his side being the number one seed in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook was named MVP ahead of Harden last year and the 28-year-old guard was taking nothing for granted despite being expected to land the gong for the first time.

"The last four years have been like knocking on the door, knocking on the door. Now the moment is finally here." said Harden.

"Just every single year you try to come back and be better than you were the year before, and just to be holding that trophy finally, it means a lot. But it doesn't stop here. We've got a long way to go. But it feels good to have it though."

Harden said he did not write an acceptance speech in case it would not be needed.

"Honestly, because I didn't know. You know, I felt like last year I should have won as well, so I didn't see a difference between last year and this year." he added.

"If I won it, then I was going to go off the top and try to, you know, show my appreciation to everybody helping me along the way. Give respect and pay my dues.

"Obviously, I knew the importance and the opportunity that the Rockets have given me for these last six or seven years. Obviously family was extremely important. And like I said, to everybody that's helped me, you know, and we'll figure it out."

