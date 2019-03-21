×
Harden scores 57, but Grizzlies top Rockets 126-125 in OT

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    21 Mar 2019, 09:02 IST
AP Image

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — James Harden scored 57 points but the Memphis Grizzlies outlasted Houston 126-125 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Rockets only their second loss in the last 14 games.

Mike Conley scored 35 points for Memphis and Jonas Valanciunas had a career-best 33, including the game-winning free throw with less than a second left.

Valanciunas made the first of two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining after he was fouled by Clint Capela under the Grizzlies basket. The clock ran out after Valanciunas, who also had 15 rebounds, missed the second foul shot.

Harden scored 15 during a 17-2 fourth-quarter burst that helped the Rockets tie the game at 115 at the end of regulation. Harden's three free throws with 4 seconds left tied it.

Conley ended the night 12 of 23 from the field, including 6 for 9 from outside the 3-point arc. Valanciunas made 10 of 19 shots from the floor and was 13 of 17 at the foul line.

Harden, who added eight assists, scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Chris Paul had 18 points and seven assists for Houston, which had won three straight. Capela added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Eric Gordon (rest) was given the night off, and Kenneth Faried sat out with left knee soreness. . Harden's streak of five straight double-doubles ended. ... Houston won the season series 3-1.

Grizzlies: Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel, signed recently by the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football, attended the game. . Memphis was already dealing with numerous injuries to key players when earlier this week CJ Miles was declared out for the season with a stress reaction to his left foot. Avery Bradley was ruled out Wednesday with a bruised right shin. The team will re-evaluate the injury in a week. . With Bradley out, Delon Wright started his third game since joining Memphis at the trade deadline. ... Conley has scored at least 20 points in six straight games, matching the longest such streak of his career.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Grizzlies: At the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Associated Press
NEWS
