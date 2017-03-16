Harden triple-double lifts Rockets, Spurs fall to Trail Blazers

James Harden had his 17th triple-double of the NBA season as the Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 139-100.

by Omnisport News 16 Mar 2017, 12:50 IST

Houston Rockets star James Harden

The Houston Rockets stayed hot by thrashing the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Portland Trail Blazers upstaged the San Antonio Spurs.

James Harden had his 17th triple-double of the NBA season as the Rockets made it three successive wins with a 139-100 victory at home to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard inspired the Trail Blazers to a 110-106 win on the road against the Spurs, who welcomed back LaMarcus Aldridge.

The Boston Celtics were also among the winners after seeing off the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-104.

WILLIAMS STARS AGAINST FORMER TEAM

Harden put up 18 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds but Lou Williams stole the show against the Lakers.

Williams swapped Los Angeles for Houston last month as Corey Brewer was sent in the other direction, and the guard haunted his former team with 30 points.

He was seven-for-nine from three-point range, including four successive shots from beyond the arc.

ALDRIDGE RETURNS BUT SPURS LOSE

All-Star forward Aldridge was approved to return, having missed back-to-back games due to a minor heart arrhythmia.

But the Trail Blazers - coming off a 23-point loss on Tuesday - spoiled the party following Lillard's 36 points.

Aldridge finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Spurs, who had won 11 of their past 12 matches heading into the contest, while Kawhi Leonard had 34 points.

CELTICS STAY CLEAR

Isaiah Thomas posted 27 points as the Celtics stayed one and a half games clear of the Washington Wizards for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Al Horford added 20 points for the Celtics, who extended their winning streak at home to the Timberwolves to 11 games.

GEORGE LEADS THE WAY

A season high for PG.



Paul George pours in 39 PTS to help the @Pacers get their 4th straight win at home! pic.twitter.com/sel94gRJur — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2017

HEAT HOLD OFF PELICANS, JAZZ DOWN PISTONS

The Miami Heat were 120-112 winners against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz defeated the Detroit Pistons 97-83.

Mike Conley helped the Memphis Grizzlies past the Chicago Bulls 98-91, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Wizards 112-107, the Indiana Pacers accounted for the Charlotte Hornets 98-77, the Los Angeles Clippers lost 97-96 to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Sacramento Kings defeated the Phoenix Suns 107-101.

CAVS, WARRIORS ON SHOW

Reigning NBA champions the Cleveland Cavaliers are at home to the Jazz on Thursday. The Golden State Warriors welcome Orlando Magic to Oracle Arena, while the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Toronto Raptors.