Has USA qualified for FIBA World Cup 2023 Semi Finals? Results, fixtures, and more explored 

Team USA, apart from their loss to Lithuania, has played incredibly well up to this point in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Despite the concerns and questions, USA basketball remains headstrong in its journey to capture gold by the end of the tournament.

With their goal in mind, they have become closer to it as the team has qualified for the FIBA World Cup 2023 Semi-Finals. The team's recent 100-63 win against Italy in the quarterfinals was a great way to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Lithuania.

Against Italy, team USA shot with great efficiency throughout the game at 53.7%, including 47.2% from 3-point range. Their offense was on point and their defense showed up as well to hold Italy to just 30.7% shooting, including 18.4% from 3-point range.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges led the way for USA basketball with 24 points (8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range) and seven rebounds. Besides Bridges, Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton contributed 18 points (6-of-9 shooting, including 6-of-8 from beyond the arc) and 5 assists.

Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero on the other hand, put up 8 points (4-of-8 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range) and 5 rebounds. Meanwhile, Italy's Simone Fontecchio's 18-point outing (6-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc) led the way for his team.

Schedule of Team USA's Semi-Finals matchup

As the USA has secured their spot in the FIBA World Cup 2023 Semi Finals round, they await the winner of tomorrow's Germany vs. Latvia game. After the team's recent commanding win against Italy, they have improved to a 5-1 record in this year's FIBA World Cup.

The semi-final round will be held on Friday, September 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines. The time of the game is yet to be announced. This round will also see Serbia matched up against the winner of tomorrow's Canada vs. Slovenia game.

As four teams will enter this round of the FIBA World Cup, only two will emerge as victors and will compete against one another in the Finals round. The FIBA World Cup 2023 Finals match-up will be held on Sunday, September 10. The anticipated game will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines. The time of the game is also yet to be revealed at this point.

The FIBA World Cup 2023 has not disappointed at this point with upsets and close games being displayed left and right. As the tournament nears its end, it'll be a must-watch on how the remaining teams fare in their respective games.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)