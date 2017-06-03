Hawks still committed to Dwight Howard amid changes

Do not expect NBA All-Star centre Dwight Howard to go anywhere anytime soon.

by Omnisport News 03 Jun 2017, 05:00 IST

Dwight Howard

General manager Travis Schlenk said the Atlanta Hawks remain committed to NBA All-Star Dwight Howard.

The Hawks, like most Eastern Conference teams, are trying to find a way to unseat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After hiring new GM Schlenk, the Hawks may be ready to make some changes. But do not expect eight-time All-Star centre Howard to go anywhere anytime soon.

"Listen, Dwight is one of the best big guys in the league still," Schlenk told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday.

"He averaged 13 points and 13 rebounds a game. He's one of the best rebounders in the league. He's one of the best rim protectors in the league.

"I haven't had a chance to talk to Dwight personally. We've exchanged some text messages. I certainly plan to talk to him soon and get to know him. I'm not going to judge you from what I've heard. Let me see you face-to-face."

It would be a drastic move to get rid of Howard after he signed a three-year, $70.5million deal last offseason, especially considering there is a good chance Atlanta will lose power forward Paul Millsap to free agency.

In 2016-17, Howard averaged 13.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.4 assists for the Hawks after arriving from the Houston Rockets.