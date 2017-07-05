Heat officially waive Bosh, will retire his number one jersey

The Miami Heat waived Chris Bosh, who has struggled to get back on the NBA court due to blood clots in his lungs.

05 Jul 2017

In a move that was a mere formality, the Miami Heat released Chris Bosh on Tuesday.

Bosh played in just 44 games during the 2014-15 NBA season and only 53 games over the 2015-16 campaign because of blood clots in his lungs.

The 33-year-old was not cleared to play last season and his career is likely over. Waiving the veteran centre frees up about $25million in salary cap space.

But Heat president Pat Riley also made another announcement that was a bit of a surprise.

"The number '1' will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters," Riley said in a statement.

Bosh was an 11-time All-Star and left the Toronto Raptors after seven seasons to join the Heat in 2010.

Alongside Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, Bosh helped the Heat win NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

"Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami," Riley stated.

"And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined, when he joined the Miami Heat. We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA Championships."