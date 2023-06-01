Heat vs Nuggets injury report: Lineup for Game-1 NBA Finals ( June 1st, 2023)

Heat vs Nuggets will tip off Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. After a grueling postseason, these teams have earned the chance at being crowned the 2023 NBA Champion.

Looking at the injury report for Heat vs Nuggets, Miami will still be without one of their key players. Tyler Herro is expected to make his return in this series, but remains out for Game 1 with a broken hand. Victor Oladipo is also out after suffering a left knee injury.

Some other names on the injury report for the Heat include Bam Adebayo (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (ankle), and Cody Zeller (nasal fracture). However, all three players are listed as available. Vincent missed some time against the Boston Celtics in the conference finals, but made his return in the pivotal Game 7.

As for the Denver Nuggets, there are no players listed on the injury report for them. For most of the postseason, they've had some luck avoiding the injury bug. It's also worth pointing out that they've had ten days off following their sweep of the LA Lakers in the Western Conference finals.

What are the expected lineups for Heat vs Nuggets?

Heading into Game 1 of Heat vs Nuggets, it's unlikely that any team messes with their lineup. Miami is expected to roll out the five-man unit of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Bam Adebayo.

Michael Malone hasn't messed with his starting lineup all postseason, and isn't going to start now. The Denver Nuggets are going to stick with the grouping of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr,. Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic.

Because of this matchup, there is a tiny chance the Heat might try something new. In an attempt to combat the size of the Nuggets lineup, Kevin Love could be called upon to be a starter.

That being said, Caleb Martin should still be the favorite to stay in the lineup after his incredible run this postseason. Through 18 games he is averaging 14.1 points and shooting a stellar 43.8% from beyond the arc.

