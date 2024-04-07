Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks host the Houston Rockets on Sunday at the American Airlines Center for their fourth and final matchup, scheduled for tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. Houston enters the matchup with a 38-39 record, positioning them in 11th place in the Western Conference, while Dallas holds a 47-30 record, fifth in the West.

Coach Ime Udoka and his Rockets sparked intrigue in the late stretch of the season, embarking on an impressive 13-1 run in March. This surge narrowed the gap, placing them within reach of the play-in tournament.

However, their momentum has since waned, with the team enduring a four-game losing streak. The string of losses has widened the gap for the Rockets, placing them 4.0 games behind the 10th-place Warriors in the standings.

Meanwhile, Dallas maintains its strong performance on the court, boasting an impressive record of 13 wins in its last 15 games. Jason Kidd and his Mavericks are on a two-game winning streak, securing victories against the Hawks (109-95) and the Warriors (108-106) in their most recent matchups.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks injury report

Houston Rockets injury report for Apr. 7

The Rockets' injury report includes five players: Amen Thompson is listed as probable with ankle and finger injuries. Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun (ankle, knee), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Tari Eason (leg), and Steven Adams (knee) are all ruled out for the upcoming game.

Player Status Injury Amen Thompson probable ankle, finger Jae'Sean Tate out ankle Alperen Sengun out ankle, knee Tari Eason out leg Steven Adams out knee

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Apr. 7

The Mavericks' injury report includes five players: Luka Doncic (knee) and Maxi Kleber (back) are listed as questionable for the upcoming game. Meanwhile, Josh Green (ankle), Dereck Lively || (knee), and Greg Brown ||| (personal) are all ruled out.

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic questionable knee Maxi Kleber questionable back Greg Brown out personal Dereck Lively || out knee Josh Green out ankle

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 7

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Nate Williams SG Jalen Green Reggie Bullock Jr. SF Dillion Brooks Cam Whitmore Reggie Bullock Jr. PF Amen Thompson Jeff Green C Jabari Smith Jr. Jock Landale Boban Marjanovic

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 7

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic Dante Exum Brandon Williams SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy SF Derrick Jones Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF PJ Washington Maxi Kleber C Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks?

The marquee Texas matchup between the Rockets and the Mavericks will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports SW-Dal and Space City Home Network for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.