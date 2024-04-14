Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers Injury Report for April 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets visit the LA Clippers on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. This marks their third and final matchup with the Clippers looking to sweep their season series 3-0 and is included in the NBA's 15-game lineup.
Following a narrow defeat to the Utah Jazz, the Houston team bounced back, securing a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers with a final score of 116-107. Despite a shooting performance of just under 48% from the field, Houston struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on fewer than 30.0% of their 3-point attempts.
The game's momentum was firmly in Houston's grasp from the beginning, with three of their starters reaching double-digit scoring figures.
The Clippers experienced a narrow defeat against Utah, falling short with a final score of 110-109. The Clippers maintained control for the majority of the first half but faced a turnaround early in the third quarter.
Shooting at a rate just below 45.0% from the field, the Clippers struggled from beyond the arc, managing to connect on only 25.0% of their 3-point attempts. Despite this, their defensive efforts limited Utah to a mere 17.0% success rate from long-range.
Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers injury report
Houston Rockets injury report for April 14
The Houston Rockets have listed six players on their injury report: Dillion Brooks (left adductor), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Fred VanVleet (hip), Alperen Sengun (ankle, knee), Tari Eason (lower leg) and Steven Adams (knee) are out.
What happened to Alperen Sengun?
In a triumph over the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 10, Rockets center Alperen Sengun found himself in a harrowing moment when he contested a driving fastbreak layup, resulting in a dramatic fall and clutching of his knee. Following several agonizing minutes on the court, the third-year center was escorted off the floor with the aid of a wheelchair.
Subsequent medical evaluations revealed that Sengun suffered a Grade 3 right ankle sprain accompanied by a knee bone bruise. This unfortunate injury sidelined him for a total of 17 games, with the forthcoming match marking his 18th absence. Fortunately, both Sengun and the Rockets received a sigh of relief as there was no significant damage to his knee, averting a potential catastrophe.
Looking ahead, Sengun is anticipated to make a full recovery in time for the commencement of the next season. However, had there been ligament damage to his knee, his participation in the 2024-2025 season might have been in serious doubt.
LA Clippers injury report for April 14
The Clippers have listed two players on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard will remain sidelined for the eighth straight game with a knee injury, while James Harden is questionable with a right foot inflammation.