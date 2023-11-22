The Houston Rockets take on a struggling Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference clash on Wednesday (Nov. 22) that promises plenty of fireworks between Dillon Brooks and his former franchise. Especially, after he had choice words for his old team calling them a side with "no swagger" after they traded him to Houston.

While Brooks continues to make headlines for his usual beefing with opponents on the hardwood, the Rockets have fared way better than the Grizzlies. With Ime Udoka at the helm, they are a far cry from the unit they were last season

As for Memphis, the absence of Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and Derrick Rose is distinctly seen as a lot depends on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. They are 3-10 and placed 13th in the West, while the Rockets are 6-6 and take eighth place in the standings.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, Betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Houston Rockets (6-6) vs Memphis Grizzles (3-10)

Date and time: November 22, 2023, 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

The Rockets struggled on their road trip and are on a three-game losing streak. They will fancy their chances against the Grizzlies who have been on the receiving end throughout the season. Despite losing to the Golden State Warriors earlier, they have been a better unit defensively and will look to hold off Memphis' sputtering offense.

The Grizzlies followed up their win over the San Antonio Spurs with a loss to the Boston Celtics in their last game. With the losses mounting, they are in desperate need of momentum, and injuries haven't helped their case. Bane and Jackson Jr. have been doing the bulk of the work, but they will need their roster to step up until Ja Morant returns from suspension.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted starting lineups

Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Dillon Brooks, and Alperen Sengun form the starting five for the Rockets.

John Konchar, Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bismack Biyombo were the starters against the Celtics, and the Grizzlies will likely stick to the same side. Rose and Xavier Tillman are questionable ahead of the matchup.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

Watch out for Desmond Bane. The guard has been the best player for Memphis and is 26.5 o/u with -115 over and -110 under. Jaren Jackson Jr. is next with 19.5/20.5 (-113 over and -120 under). For the Rockets, Alperen Sengun is 20.5 with -115 over and -110 under.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The recent form says the Rockets are favored to win this matchup, but you know what they say about a cornered Grizzly. With their backs against the wall, Memphis has always been the team to come off the blocks strong, and this one just might go their way.