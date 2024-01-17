Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 17, 2024

The Houston Rockets will face the New York Knicks for the first time this season on Wednesday. Houston lost both games to New York in their head-to-head matchup during the 2022-23 campaign. The Rockets, who have improved much since their last meeting, are looking for some payback.

The Knicks, who are in the second game of a four-game homestand, however, will be tough to beat on their court. They are 11-5 at Madison Garden and are 6-2 in their last eight games. New York could be in trouble, though, if Jalen Brunson, who is questionable due to a left calf contusion, remains unable to play.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston is 11th in the Western Conference with a 19-20 record. To keep up with the LA Lakers (20-21) and Utah Jazz (22-20) they will need to snap out of a two-game losing skid. They might be able to do that on Wednesday against the Knicks.

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks matchup will be at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Tip-off will be at 7:30 PM ET. The NBA League Pass will air the game live. Local networks such as MSG and Space City Home Network will also cover the same.

Moneyline: Rockets (+165) vs. Knicks (-200)

Spread: Rockets (+5.0) vs. Knicks (-5.0)

Total (O/U): Rockets (o220.0 -110) vs. Knicks (u220.0 -110)

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks: Game preview

The Rockets are a much better team than the one the Knicks demolished twice last season. Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. have made them a significantly more competitive team. New coach Ime Udoka will count on them again when they try to beat the Knicks on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

New York is 6-2 since acquiring former Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby. They seem to have more balance on both ends of the court even without the injured Mitchell Robinson. Jalen Brunson’s presence will be key. If he’s available, the Knicks are going to be tougher to beat in front of their fans.

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups

Ime Udoka has been using Jabari Smith Jr., Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green in the starting lineup. He is expected to keep the same unit on Wednesday.

Jalen Brunson will start if he’s available. If not, Donte DiVincenzo will take his spot as he did on Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein and Miles McBride will also likely open the game for New York.

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Alperen Sengun leads the Houston Rockets in scoring this season with 21.6 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Houston’s emerging star is averaging 23.3 PPG in January. He might eke past his points prop against the Knicks.

The over/under points prop for Jalen Brunson is 26.5 which is higher than his season average of 25.8 PPG. Brunson, however, has hit over 26 points in four out of his last five games. If he’s healthy, he could get over his points prop versus the Rockets.

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks: Prediction

Houston is only 4-14 when they play away from their fans. But, they are healthy compared to the Knicks who could miss Brunson and Josh Hart. New York could still get the win but allow the Rockets to cover the spread. Most oddsmakers predict the total will go over.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!