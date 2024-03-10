Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 10, 2024

The Houston Rockets will try to sweep the Sacramento Kings in their season series in their road game on Sunday. Houston has had the number of Sacramento this season, taking their first two encounters in early November with a combined winning advantage of 21.5 points.

The Rockets are coming off a bounce-back 123-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Jalen Green led Houston (28-35) in the victory, where five other players also scored in double figures.

They will now look to follow up on it and put further wind in their push to secure a spot in the play-in phase of the season.

Sacramento, meanwhile, is out to secure a third straight victory to fortify their hold on an outright playoff spot. The Kings are sixth in the Western Conference with a 36-26 record.

Their latest victory was over the San Antonio Spurs, 131-129, on Thursday, where De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis led with 33 and 31 points, respectively.

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Kings host the Rockets at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The game is available over NBA League Pass, with NBCSCA and Space City Home Network serving as local TV broadcasters.

Fans, meanwhile, can listen to the action by way SiriusXM, Sactown Sports 1140 AM, 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM.

Moneyline: Rockets (+210) vs. Kings (-250)

Spread: Rockets (+6.5) vs. Kings (-6)

Total (O/U): Rockets (o232.5 -110) vs. Kings (u233.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds were listed as per available information at the time of the writing.

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings: Game preview

The tandem of could-have-been All-Stars Fox and Sabonis has been solid throughout for the Kings this season, and with an all-important game versus the Rockets, Sacramento is favored with the two leading the way.

It also helps the cause of the Kings that they are playing at home, as the Rockets have had their struggles playing in enemy territory, winning only six of their 30 games this season.

Nevertheless, the Rockets have shown the ability to be a handful for opponents, especially if they find their stride in the collective, like what they did against the Trail Blazers last time.

Moreover, they have also had a lot of success over the Kings this season, which they could channel to their advantage and come away with the win.

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings: Starting lineups

The Houston starters are PG – Fred VanVleet, SG – Jalen Green, SF – Dillon Brooks, PF – Jabari Smith Jr. and C – Alperen Sengun.

PG – De’Aaron Fox, SG – Kevin Huerter, SF – Harrison Barnes, PF – Keegan Murray and C – Domantas Sabonis, meanwhile, will be the starting crew for the Kings.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings: Betting Tips

De’Aaron Fox has an over/under scoring props of 26.5 in their game against the Rockets.

The one-time NBA All-Star has led his team in scoring in their last three games and seven of their last 10. He should go over his points prop, as he knows that he needs to be aggressive on offense if they are to secure the victory.

Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun has an O/U 21.5 scoring props. He should expect a tougher time against Sabonis but may still go over his points prop with his resilient play on the inside.

On the rebounding side, Sabonis has an O/U 14.5 rebounds props, which he should go over, especially with his 18.25 rebounds average in their last four games.

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction

Given the significance of the game and how they are playing more consistently, the Kings are in a good position to claim the win.

The Houston Rockets could give them a tough time, but the Sacramento Kings’ collective experience in high-stakes games should come in handy.