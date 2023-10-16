Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs are set for a 2023-24 NBA preseason matchup on Monday night (Oct. 16). At full strength, the Rockets and the Spurs are considered to be among the most talented up-and-coming young teams in the league. However, it looks like both squads will be shorthanded for their match against each other.

2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama is one of several Spurs players set to miss Monday’s contest due to rest needed. Others confirmed to be resting include guards Tre Jones and Devin Vassell. Meanwhile, forward Doug McDermott and center Zach Collins are both listed as day-to-day and questionable after resting during San Antonio's last game. Forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is also still listed as questionable; however, he is reportedly expected to make his preseason debut.

As for Houston, it will be without guards Jalen Green (toe) and Kevin Porter Jr. (personal).

Game details

Teams: Houston Rockets (2-0) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-1)

Date & Time: Oct. 16, 2023 / 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs game preview

Monday’s matchup between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs projects to be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair. Both the Rockets and the Spurs were among the worst defensive teams in the league last season. Meanwhile, both teams are still in the process of rebuilding/retooling.

Houston made some fairly big moves to bolster its defense in the offseason after signing guard Fred VanVleet and wing Dillon Brooks in free agency. However, the Rockets’ core is still mostly composed of young guys looking to find their way under new coach Ime Udoka. Without Green in the fold, sophomore forward Jabari Smith Jr. and third-year big man Alperen Sengun will both likely take on heavier offensive workloads.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will be extremely shorthanded without Wembanyama, Vassell and Jones in the mix, three of their top players. However, that should provide increased offensive opportunities for San Antonio’s other young prospects like sophomores Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham. Keldon Johnson also projects to be the Spurs' No. 1 option if he will ultimately play.

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs odds & prediction

Spread: Rockets (-4.5), Spurs (+4.5)

Over/Under: 227.5

Moneyline: Rockets (-196), Spurs (+158),

Given that it’s still preseason and both teams are primarily focused on developing their young guys, Monday’s matchup between Houston and San Antonio is difficult to predict. However, even with both teams shorthanded, the Rockets still have a considerable talent advantage, so they are considered the favorites to secure a victory.

