How many players will be selected in the first round of NBA draft 2023?

The 2023 NBA draft is almost here as it will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on June 22. The anticipation surrounding the arrival of Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and the highly regarded draft pool grows each day.

However, with the large number of young players entering the 2023 NBA draft, only 30 players will be selected in the first round.

There are a total of 58 picks in the draft as the second round consists of only 28 picks.

Even if a player gets drafted by a team, there are instances where the team that drafted him is not the one he plays for. NBA teams can swap a rookie for a rookie or even package these players in a trade offer for future draft picks or other players.

Projected top 3 draft selections for the 2023 NBA draft

The San Antonio Spurs hold the number one overall pick with Victor Wembanyama as the projected selection due to his incredible upside. Listed at 7-foot-4, Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points per game and 10.4 rebounds during his time playing in France.

The Charlotte Hornets have the second overall pick with Brandon Miller as the projected selection. At 6-9, Miller serves as the best fit for the Hornets at the wing/forward position. During his time at Alabama, he averaged 18.8 ppg and 8.2 rpg.

The Portland Trail Blazers struck a gold mine as they have the third overall pick in the draft with Scoot Henderson as the projected selection. Listed at 6-2 at the guard position, he averaged 17.6 ppg, 6.6 apg and 5.1 rpg during his time with the G-League Ignite.

