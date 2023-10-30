How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies? Date, time, streaming details and more | October 30, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Dallas Mavericks in their next game at FedExForum. The Grizzlies will try to get in the win column for the first time this season. They have started the season 0-3, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks enter this game on the back of a 2-0 run to begin the 2023-24 season. Luka Doncic has been phenomenal, averaging 41.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He was a point short of this season's first 50-point game in the Mavericks' 125-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets in their last outing.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs 126-119 in their season opener. The Mavericks enter this game as the favorites. The Memphis Grizzlies have struggled hugely in suspended superstar Ja Morant's absence in their opening three games. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane have been streaky thus far. The duo will need to be at their best to cause an upset.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies?

The Mavericks vs. Grizzlies game will not receive national coverage. Their local networks, Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) and Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis), will televise the games. Viewers outside the two cities and globally can catch the game online via a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

This game could've received national coverage if not for Ja Morant's absence. His 25-game suspension has left this contest shorthanded in terms of star depth, with Mavericks' duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as the top players in action. The Grizzlies would've benefitted a lot from Morant's presence but will have to manage to get this tough win without him.

The Memphis Grizzlies do have homecourt advantage entering this game, so that could sway the game in their favor with the crowd behind them. They are also expected to come out swinging, as a 0-4 start would hinder their chances of getting back on track further.

The Dallas Mavericks enter this game with all their stars. Their two-way players are the only ones missing the game due to their G-League commitments. The Memphis Grizzlies have multiple absences with Ja Morant (suspension), Steven Adams (season-ending surgery), Brandon Clarke (Achilles tendon repair), Santi Aldama (ankle sprain) and Luke Kennard (concussion protocol), all ruled out.