Howard traded from Hawks to Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have landed Dwight Howard from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade.

by Omnisport News 21 Jun 2017, 09:56 IST

Dwight Howard

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard has been traded by the Atlanta Hawks to the Charlotte Hornets.

Howard was sent to the Hornets along with the 31st overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, in exchange for center Miles Plumlee, swing player Marco Belinelli and the 41st overall pick, the teams announced late Tuesday.

"We are excited to add a player of Dwight's stature to our roster," Hornets general manager Rich Cho said in a statement.

"He has been a very talented player, an elite rebounder and rim protector as well as a physical presence since the moment he entered the league.

"Howard’s best seasons came alongside coach Steve Clifford and we believe their familiarity will make an immediate impact for the Hornets this upcoming season."

Howard, an Atlanta native, averaged 13.5 points and 12.7 rebounds in the lone season with his hometown team.

The 31-year-old center, who was taken number one overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2004 draft, went to eight straight All-Star games from 2007-14, but injuries have slowed him since.

A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Howard could give the Hornets a true center and inside presence they so desperately need.

If Charlotte keep center Frank Kaminsky, the two 6-11 centers could make for a formidable tandem in the post.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford has previously worked with Howard while an assistant with both the Magic and Los Angeles Lakers.

The move is seen largely as a salary dump by the Hawks, who signed Howard to a three-year, $70.5million contract last year.