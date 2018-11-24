×
Hunter, No. 4 Virginia survive No. 25 Wisconsin in Bahamas

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    24 Nov 2018, 04:59 IST
AP Image

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — De'Andre Hunter had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 4 Virginia beat No. 25 Wisconsin 53-46 on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Ty Jerome added 11 points for the Cavaliers (6-0), who led 33-18 after a strong first half, and then sputtered offensively as the Badgers kept pushing back. Virginia made just 2 of 16 shots out of halftime and shot 26 percent for the second half.

But the Cavs' usual tough defense was good enough to keep the Badgers and preseason Associated Press All-American Ethan Happ at arm's distance.

Happ finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Wisconsin (5-1), which shot 52 percent after halftime to cut into the deficit. The Badgers got as close as five four separate times in the second half, but could never overtake the Cavaliers.

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 94, NO. 17 UCLA 78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Coby White had 19 points and eight assists, Luke Maye added 16 points and eight rebounds and won the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Kenny Williams scored 15 points as five Tar Heels reached double figures and North Carolina (6-1) settled for a split in its Las Vegas trip.

Kris Wilkes led UCLA (4-2) with 22 points as he converted 7 of 10 from the field.

North Carolina now leads the all-time series 9-3 in a game between teams that have combined for 18 national championships.

NO. 9 MICHIGAN 83, CHATTANOOGA 55

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Iggy Brazdeikis scored 20 points and Jordan Poole added 14 to lead Michigan to an easy victory.

Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines, all in the first half. Michigan (6-0) avoided a letdown in its first game back in Ann Arbor after three impressive wins away from home.

The unbeaten Wolverines have won each of their games by at least 19 points. They led 42-22 at halftime in this one and held Chattanooga (2-5) to 36 percent shooting, including an 8-of-30 showing from the field in the first half.

Kevin Easley led the Mocs with 21 points.

NO. 24 PURDUE 84, ROBERT MORRIS 46

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 19 points and Ryan Cline had 17 as Purdue routed Robert Morris.

The Boilermakers (5-1) bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season Sunday night against No. 13 Virginia Tech. Edwards was 5 for 17 from the field against the Colonials, but also contributed five assists, four steals and a blocked shot.

Malik Petteway led Robert Morris with 10 points. The Colonials (3-3) shot 31.5 percent (17 for 54) from the field.

