'I don't give a f***' – Cousins hits back at critics after Warriors move

DeMarcus Cousins has fired back at critics following his move to NBA champions the Golden State Warriors.

Cousins' decision to join the Warriors from the New Orleans Pelicans came as a surprise to many and garnered some fairly harsh comments from many fans around the league.

The four-time All-Star signed a one-year deal worth $5.3million and is expected to be a big contributor for the Warriors once he returns from an Achilles injury that cut his 2017-18 campaign short.

But the 27-year-old finally responded to some of the critics who did not agree with his move — and he was pretty unfiltered with his response.

In a documentary series with Showtime Sports called 'Resurgence', Cousins was candid with his thoughts and about what other people think of his decision to join Golden State.

"Yeah, I could've probably gotten a decent contract from a bad team but how does that help me?" Cousins said (via New York Daily News). "I'm already fighting a career-ending injury. I'm not going to put myself in an already bad situation to try to prove my value or my worth as a player in a situation that's not looking to win.

"I knew how it would be perceived from some. I don't give a f***. I'm saying it now because I've seen the reaction, but I didn't give a f***. I knew where my ace was and we made the call."

Cousins added: "This is my ace of spades. This is my nuclear bomb. My last resort."

Cousins didn't stop there, though, as he said" "There's some motherf****** out there that's probably ripping their hair out right now, and I love it. This is just another test for me to overcome.

"I've been through so much adversity, if I sat there and dwelled on those moments, where the f*** would I be right now? You know? I don't need anybody feeling sorry for me. I'm a fighter, and I never give up, and I'm taking this challenge head on."