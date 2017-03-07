I heard it break - LeBron immediately aware of Bogut injury

Asked if he had instantly known the seriousness of Andrew Bogut's leg injury, LeBron James replied: "I heard it break."

by Opta News 07 Mar 2017, 17:28 IST

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James

LeBron James did not need to be told that new Cleveland Cavaliers team-mate Andrew Bogut had suffered a serious injury on his debut, as he heard the Australian's leg break.

Bogut made his first appearance for the Cavs against the Miami Heat on Monday, but was hurt within a minute of taking to the court.

Subsequent x-rays revealed the center had suffered a fractured left tibia, a diagnosis that came as no surprise to James after a 106-98 loss.

"I heard it break," he told reporters. "As soon as the collision [between Bogut and the Heat's Okaro White] happened, I heard it break. And when I went over to him and he said it, I already knew. I heard it crack."

James added: "It's very deflating. It's a tough moment, we all were excited about the acquisition and bringing him here, and him getting some games under his belt before the playoffs.

"It's a tough one - obviously for him, first of all, but then for our ball club."

Fellow Cavs star Kyrie Irving said: "It kind of took the wind out of our sails a little bit, because I think he knew right away.

"We're just hoping that he gets better. It's just terrible, man."