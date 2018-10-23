×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

I knew what I got myself into - LeBron appreciates Lakers are a work in progress

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    23 Oct 2018, 14:30 IST
LeBronJames-cropped
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

LeBron James said he knows what he got himself into by joining the Los Angeles Lakers and took responsibility for their third straight defeat despite his late heroics against the San Antonio Spurs.

Superstar forward James nailed a stunning three-pointer from the top of the arc with just two seconds remaining of regulation time in Monday's contest.

But James then missed two free-throws in overtime, paving the way for the Spurs to clinch a 143-142 victory and consigning the Lakers to an 0-3 start to the NBA season.

It may have been another disappointing result for the Lakers, but James says he understands that the team are a work in progress.

"I know what I got myself into, it's a process, I get it, we'll be fine," he told reporters. 

"I didn't come here thinking we'd be blazing stones out the gate, it's a process, I understand that. We're just frustrated not to get the win."

Asked if it was the kind of game the Lakers will start winning later in the season, James said: "We can't just say that, we don't know that. 

"But we can gain experience and see how it helps us later in the season."

James' missed free-throws came with the Lakers leading by one point and he described his efforts from the line as "unacceptable".

However, James feels that teams are being too harshly penalised in defense.

"We're still doing a lot of fouling, it's hard with the new rule changes, you literally can't touch anybody, well you can somebody, defensively we don't know, we're trying to figure it out," he said.

"But every time we're in defense, especially third quarter, we kept putting them into the free-throw line. 

"We have to figure that out. It's giving teams too many easy opportunities to knock down free-throws."

Omnisport
NEWS
Spurs rally to keep Lakers winless with LeBron, 143-142
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: How ready are the Los Angeles Lakers for the...
RELATED STORY
LeBron offers food for thought after losing Lakers debut
RELATED STORY
Lakers a long way from Warriors, warns LeBron
RELATED STORY
What makes the Mamba? 5 little-known stories about Kobe...
RELATED STORY
Rajon Rondo expects to 'win now' with LeBron, LA Lakers
RELATED STORY
LeBron tells Lakers coach Walton: I'm always fresh!
RELATED STORY
Is the LeBron-to-Lakers trade the final nail in the...
RELATED STORY
LeBron in LA: Superstar begins next chapter with Lakers
RELATED STORY
Can LeBron James Emulate Kobe Bryant's Impact at LA Lakers!?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us