Gabrielle Union, Hollywood actress and wife of former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, is all set to join her fellow actress Kerry Washington on the latter’s book tour in Los Angeles. The "Breaking In" star shared the news on her Instagram handle. She shared the post by Washington and wrote a heartfelt caption on her IG Stories.

Sharing the "Scandal" star’s post on her IG Stories, Union wrote:

“I’m gonna try not to cry!!! Make sure to grab your tickets! You don’t want to miss this!”

The duo is set to join each other in LA on Sunday.

Gabrielle Union's story

Union and Washington have been close to since the start of their careers. Previously, the Emmy Award-winning actress showered love on Union and Wade after Union posted pictures of her with her husband on Instagram. She wrote:

"STUNNING. BEAUTIFUL, GORGEOUS. ALL OF IT."

The couple was attending the reopening of Tiffany and Co. in New York.

In her memoir "Thicker Than Water", Washington opens up about her early life and struggles in her personal life and career. The book is published by Hachette Book Group and was released on September 26, 2023.

Union is an author herself. She has authored three books: "We're Going to Need More Wine" (2017), "You Got Anything Stronger?" (2021) and "Welcome to the Party" (2020).

Usher stopped serenading Gabrielle Union after spotting Dwyane Wade by her side

Who wouldn’t want to serenade Gabrielle Union? Usher recently created a memorable moment with the Hollywood actress during his masterful performance at La Seine Musicale in Paris, France. He serenaded her while singing his latest song titled “Boyfriend."

Too bad for the singer, who was lost in Union’s beauty, that he couldn’t spot her husband Dwyane Wade. While he was singing the lyrics from his song, Usher spotted Wade and interrupted himself, wisecracking:

"OK, let’s stop. Let’s not get carried away. This is Dwyane Wade. I ain’t crazy. That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it."

Of course, the exchange was lighthearted, and Usher did everything on purpose while giving the star couple the night of their lives. Since his retirement from the NBA, Wade has been spending a lot of time with his beautiful wife. They have constantly been spotted on long vacations and attending red carpet events together.