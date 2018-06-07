Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I'm not done yet! - Durant display not his 'defining moment'

Although Kevin Durant fired the Golden State Warriors to the brink of another NBA title, he remains too focused to discuss his achievements.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 14:45 IST
52
KevinDurant - cropped
Kevin Durant addresses the media after game three

Kevin Durant refused to label his match-winning game-three performance for the Golden State Warriors as his career's "defining moment", as he plans to create more.

The Warriors star blew the Cleveland Cavaliers away in Ohio, scoring 43 points and recording 13 rebounds to secure a 110-102 victory and a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Having similarly delivered at this stage last year, Durant has spent the last 12 months dodging questions about whether he will ever top his 2017 display, and he now plans to do the same when asked to analyse his latest performance.

"I'm not done playing basketball yet, so I don't really look at these as defining moments," he told a news conference.

"I don't want to downplay anything, but I don't want to act like this is the end of the road. So I just get back to work tomorrow and figure out a better game plan.

"I thought we did some things that we need to correct if we want to win the next game. I'm just really trying to come in and be the best team-mate, player I can be until this thing is over. I've just got to stay locked in."

Even in the face of an outstanding display, Durant remained cool and composed throughout, acknowledging this ability comes with experience.

"Don't get me wrong, every time I make a shot in the NBA, I get excited," he said. "I just internalise it a little bit more as I get older than I did as a younger player."

 

