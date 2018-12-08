×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I'm not having fun – Gordon bemoans Rockets' woes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    08 Dec 2018, 07:32 IST
gordon-eric-12072018-getty-ftr.jpg
Eric Gordon

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon said he is not having fun amid the team's inconsistent start to the NBA season.

The Rockets are far from the team that came to within one game of the NBA Finals in 2017-18, posting a 11-13 record following Thursday's 118-91 defeat to the Utah Jazz.

Houston enjoyed a brief five-game winning streak to get back to two games over .500, but have since dropped six of their last eight to fall two games back under.

"I'm just not having fun man," Gordon said, via The Athletic. "I'm just not. This sucks.

"Even the times where I have good games. We're just not using some guys the right way. Are we gonna make the right sacrifices? Do we have the right attitude?"​

Gordon added: "Last year was the best year I've ever had being a part of a team.

"We just never had a bad moment. If we ever had a bad game as a team, you knew the next game we would blow somebody out. It didn't matter who it was."​

Gordon has not put up numbers like years past, either. His 15.9 points per game would be his lowest since the 2015-16 season, and the veteran guard's field-goal percentage (36.5), three-point percentage (31.1) and assists per game (1.8) are all the lowest of his career.​

Houston will finish their three-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Celtics having fun again after fourth win in a row
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: The Houston Rockets' problems are bigger...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves –...
RELATED STORY
Harden scores 30 as Rockets beat Bulls 121-105
RELATED STORY
Wizards overcome Harden's 54, beat Rockets 135-131 in OT
RELATED STORY
Rockets trounce Spurs 136-105 to snap four-game skid
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Jazz's win over...
RELATED STORY
Aldridge's double-double helps Spurs hold off Rockets 96-89
RELATED STORY
Harden 'not concerned at all' by Rockets' collapse
RELATED STORY
Rockets fall to Wizards despite Harden's 54 points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us