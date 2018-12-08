I'm not having fun – Gordon bemoans Rockets' woes

Eric Gordon

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon said he is not having fun amid the team's inconsistent start to the NBA season.

The Rockets are far from the team that came to within one game of the NBA Finals in 2017-18, posting a 11-13 record following Thursday's 118-91 defeat to the Utah Jazz.

Houston enjoyed a brief five-game winning streak to get back to two games over .500, but have since dropped six of their last eight to fall two games back under.

"I'm just not having fun man," Gordon said, via The Athletic. "I'm just not. This sucks.

"Even the times where I have good games. We're just not using some guys the right way. Are we gonna make the right sacrifices? Do we have the right attitude?"​

Gordon added: "Last year was the best year I've ever had being a part of a team.

"We just never had a bad moment. If we ever had a bad game as a team, you knew the next game we would blow somebody out. It didn't matter who it was."​

Gordon has not put up numbers like years past, either. His 15.9 points per game would be his lowest since the 2015-16 season, and the veteran guard's field-goal percentage (36.5), three-point percentage (31.1) and assists per game (1.8) are all the lowest of his career.​

Houston will finish their three-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.