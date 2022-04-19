ICYMI: Shaquille O'Neal challenges Charles Barkley to wear an absurd chain for 1 game if his claim of 4 teams would get swept in the first round doesn't come through

Charles Barkley, who has always been vocal about NBA teams and players, once again made another bold claim about the first round of the playoffs.

Barkley said he believes four teams will be swept in the first round. Fellow analyst Shaquille O'Neal jumped at the opportunity to make a "side bet" with Barkley over the prediction. O'Neal said Barkley would have to wear Shaq's chain for one game if his prediction proved to be incorrect.

Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about NBA playoffs

Charles Barkley during the NCAA Men's Final Four

Charles Barkley, one of the most popular personalities on TNT's "Inside the NBA," has never been afraid to be bold with his predictions.

It's always humorous to see what type of predictions or guarantees Barkley makes on the program. This time was no different, as Barkley went out on a limb to say that four teams will get swept in the first round of the playoffs.

Barkley initially said the Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls would all get swept. He later added the New Orleans Pelicans as well.

While the prediction could be viewed as aggressive, Barkley could end up being correct.

All of the teams Barkley listed are dealing with some challenging opponents, as well as some hefty obstacles to overcome.

The No. 8 seed Pelicans were the final seed in the Western Conference and are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the NBA in the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix won 110-99 in Game 1 on Sunday. Game 2 is on Tuesday.

The fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks are going up against the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz, but Luka Doncic is expected to miss the first two games. Utah won 99-93 in Dallas on Saturday. The teams play Monday night before the series shifts to Utah for games on Thursday and Friday.

Chicago was impressive in its first game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but many expect the short-handed Bulls to struggle to contain the Bucks. Milwaukee, the defending champion, held off the Bulls 93-86 on Sunday. Game 2 is on Wednesday.

Toronto could surprise many, but the Raptors struggled to deal with the Philadelphia 76ers' offensive firepower in Game 1. Philadelphia rolled 131-111 on Saturday, not even needing a dominant performance from Joel Embiid (19 points, 15 rebounds). The teams play again on Monday night. Toronto won three of the four meetings in the regular season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein