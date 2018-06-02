India's Sanjana Ramesh wins the MVP award at Basketball Without Borders Asia

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) India's Sanjana Ramesh was awarded the 'Most Valuable Player' (MVP) even as compatriot Vaishnavi Yadav won the 'Girls Grit Award' on the fourth and final day of Basketball Without Borders Asia, which featured 66 campers from 16 countries from the Asia-Pacific region.

The camp got underway with the girls championship game between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. Coached on the sidelines by Ruth Riley and Sakshi Sheoran, the Lynx defeated the Liberty 20-13.

The boys championship game then followed, with the Milwaukee Bucks going up against the Brooklyn Nets. Led by coaches Darvin Ham and Satnam Singh, the Bucks edged past the Bret Brielmaier and Caris LeVert led Nets team 22-18.

At the conclusion of the championship games, the two boys and two girls All-Star teams were announced.

Team Red of the girls All-Star team was coached by Ruth Riley, while Ebony Hoffman served as coach for Team White. Team Red defeated Team White 27-18.

Following that, the boys All-Star Game was played in which Team Red emerged with the 39-37 win thanks to a team-high 8 points from both Clancey Bird and Mac Stodart.

Rence Forthsky Padrigao of Philippines was named Boys MVP.

Sanjana, who had also won the Co-MVP award at the NBA Academies Women's camp, said, "Whatever I have learnt here playing with international players and coaches I am going to take that back and share the knowledge with my fellow players. Basketball is my life and these four days at the camp were the best I have had in my life