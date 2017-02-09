Indian junior basketball player Pallavi Sharma prodigy faces racism in Japan

Playing abroad is a dream for every athlete, but the experience of a 17-year old from Kolkata will make you think twice.

Pallavi Sharma with both her agents

In August 2015, Kolkata's Pallavi Sharma was harbouring dreams of a professional basketball career as she became the first female Indian player to sign a contract with a Japanese University outfit. At a towering 6 feet 8 inches, the 17-year old was targetting a WNBA debut in no less than three years time. A foray into international basketball with Hakuoh University was supposed to be a justification of her talent. However, what ensued over the next 365 days was a case of sheer neglect and mismanagement, which essentially ruined a budding hoop career of India's finest young talent.

An eerily reluctant Pallavi told Sportskeeda, “They (teammates) made me clean their clothes, wash their dishes and do all their house work. If I declined, they would go and complain to the coach who threatened me that I will never play in the team. I was alone in a random country, they didn't even understand my language. The coach told me I wasn't trying to understand Japanese culture, so I submitted, I tried to learn Japanese culture. However, I didn't know it was part of any culture to do their laundry. I was being mistreated because I wasn't from Japan, those experience still haunt me.”

The deal was mediated by Japan based Indian entrepreneur Rohit Bakshi, who is a well known name within India's sports industry. But, according to the 18-year old, even her agent gave a deaf ear to her problems. She said, “ He made me sign a contract paper for 5 years in which the university was going to provide everything for me . And after this they were also going to provide me with with 4 pairs of shoes , the other things which are necessary for a life in Japan and after all this they are going to provide me 1 lakh yen as a pocket money.”

Japan boasts of one of the top basketball leagues in Asia, with a strong youth system. Indian Men's national team players such as Amjyot and Amritpal Singh have all plied their trade within this hierarchy. This particular university Hakuoh is ranked 3 rd in the National University League, which makes the negligent behaviour even more shocking.

Pallavi was coached by former national team player Shiba Maggon, who had a keen eye on her as coach of the Indian junior team. However, she was not allowed to travel, despite purchasing a ticket with her own money.

Pallavi said, “At that time, she didn't even want to get her visa done, which didn't really matter to me at that time. But, Shiba Mam bought her own ticket, so the visa shouldn't have been an issue. Still they didn't let her go, so it was a bit surprising. Upon reaching Japan, I realised the reality.”

Apart from sharing her room, she was forced to cook Japanese food for her roommates. Despite repeated attempts to contact her agent, there was no reply. The Modern School Barakhamba product said, “One day while playing, I hurt my ankle and I could barely walk. Upon telling the coach and Physio that I'm not being able to play, they said everything is fine. Next day of practice I injured myself and the knee swelled, they told me that they would provide me medical treatment in a hospital, but that didn't happen.

“Upon seeing this, I decided to just start playing as I knew I wouldn't receive any help. On my way to school, I use to fall on the ground as I couldn't walk, still they didn't provide me any medical help. I wanted to call my parents and tell them, but they told me if I called my parent they would cut me from the team.”

She added, “The love of the sport motivated me and nothing else, so I decided to continue. On May 28 th , I suffered a major knee injury due to improper medical attention. This time they didn't have any option but to send me to the hospital. Post the operation, I couldn't even straighten my knee, still they forced me to do house work on a daily basis on crutches

I screamed in pain, but got no medical help: Pallavi

“ I fell several times in school, in the city everywhere. I couldn't even tell my parents as this was my dream and I had to pursue it. They offered me a wheelchair, but that was not the solution, painkillers weren't doing the trick. After one point, they decided to take me to the hospital. The doctor confirmed that it was a ligament tear.”

Pallavi Sharma before leaving for Japan

For close to a month, Pallavi was subjected to daily labour, despite being in no position to walk. Despite all the attempts to contact his agent, Rohit Bakshi was still not reachable. She added, “I was in the hospital for a week, the coach didn't even come once to see me. He came to meet other members, but not me.

“I was giving my best on court and was also winning matches, but I think the fact that I was not Japanese irked them a lot. On June 29, after my successful operation, the doctor told Coach Sato that I cannot play the entire season and need to enter rehab.”

This was not music to the coach's ears, who served her a showcause notice. He asked Pallavi to justify her stay in Japan, if she didn't reply within a day, she would be deported back. Upon hearing this, a Skype meeting was scheduled between Rohit, herself and the University management.

Due to her health, Pallavi was not able to attend the call and it was decided that 'she wasn't putting any effort to become a better player'. However the statistics spoke for themselves. Every game Pallavi started, she scored a minimum of 15 points, which made her one of the University's top scorers.

She added, “After pleading to them, they decided to make me stay. However, they still made me to those house chores. The contract also stated that if the teammate I was staying with went outside for a week, then in that period I wouldn’t be provided with lunch and only dinner. And I used to save money for my breakfast as and they were not giving me more, so I requested from my Indian coach to talk to the agent and she mailed her and in very rude and rough voice.

“He sent me another ¥10000 next day from which I took food and they booked the flight ticket for me. But before leaving they took my iPhone phone and the Mac book which they had given me and which belonged to me but I returned everything and asked for the rest of my saved money. They gave me the money at the airport, which was not even close to the whole sum.”

She added, “I lived there for 6 months and only used ¥70000, so rest of the money according to Indian currency should be approximately more than 2 lakhs, and they only returned Rs 40000 . And after asking for more money which belongs to me they said they will be sending me all the bills where they used my money. However, it's now two months but I haven't received it yet.

“Now my knee is better but the cost of rehabilitation also has not been provided to me nor did they help me there in Japan for rehabilitation . They didn't provide me the school leaving certificate because of that I am not getting admission in class 12 over here in India . Not only did they destroy my professional life but also destroyed my academic life.”