Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 20, 2023 | WNBA

The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury will battle on August 20, as the Eastern Conference's bottom team takes on the West's bottom team. Both teams have struggled for the entire season, so they will be eager to add another win to their single-digit victory totals.

The Phoenix Mercury are on a two-game losing streak and have a 3-7 record in their last 10 games. Phoenix has also lost 14 of their 15 games on the road while splitting their home record 8-8.

Indiana is also on a two-game losing streak but has lost 8 of their last 10 games and currently boasts a 25% win rate. As such, neither team should be counted on to produce a high-quality game, and we can expect a sloppy and physical affair between two of the weaker teams in the WNBA.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction

With neither team performing at a high level this season, it's difficult to pinpoint a winner. Nevertheless, the Phoenix Mercury have been slightly better than the Indiana Fever throughout the season and do have the better star player in Brittney Griner.

As such, it's logical to expect the Phoenix Mercury to secure a hard-fought win in their upcoming game, which could potentially take them off the bottom of the Western Conference standings, should the Seattle Storm lose their upcoming contest against the Minnesota Lynx.

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Sophie Cunningham G 6-1 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 16, 1996 4 yrs MISSOURI/USA Skylar Diggins-Smith G 5-9 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 2, 1990 9 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Liz Dixon F 6-5 ft 195 lbs SEPTEMBER 29, 2000 R LOUISVILLE/USA Brittney Griner C 6-9 ft 205 lbs OCTOBER 18, 1990 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA Megan Gustafson C 6-3 ft 195 lbs DECEMBER 13, 1996 4 yrs IOWA/USA Moriah Jefferson G 5-6 ft 130 lbs MARCH 8, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Michaela Onyenwere F 6-0 ft 178 lbs AUGUST 10, 1999 2 yrs UCLA/USA Shey Peddy G 5-7 ft 145 lbs OCTOBER 28, 1988 4 yrs TEMPLE/USA Kadi Sissoko F 6-2 ft 165 lbs JANUARY 25, 1999 R SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA Sug Sutton G 5-8 ft 140 lbs DECEMBER 17, 1998 1 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Diana Taurasi G 6-0 ft 163 lbs JUNE 11, 1982 18 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Brianna Turner F 6-3 ft 170 lbs JULY 5, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Indiana Fever Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Grace Berger G 6-0 ft 160 lbs JUNE 3, 1999 R INDIANA/USA Aliyah Boston F-C 6-5 ft 220 lbs DECEMBER 11, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Maya Caldwell G 5-11 ft 160 lbs DECEMBER 15, 1998 1 yrs GEORGIA/USA Emma Cannon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs JUNE 1, 1989 4 yrs FLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA Lexie Hull G 6-1 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 13, 1999 1 yrs STANFORD/USA Kelsey Mitchell G 5-8 ft 160 lbs NOVEMBER 12, 1995 5 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Victaria Saxton F 6-2 ft 181 lbs NOVEMBER 10, 1999 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA NaLyssa Smith F 6-4 ft 185 lbs AUGUST 8, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Victoria Vivians G 6-1 ft 183 lbs NOVEMBER 17, 1994 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Kristy Wallace G 5-11 ft 157 lbs JANUARY 3, 1996 1 yrs BAYLOR/AUSTRALIA Erica Wheeler G 5-7 ft 143 lbs MAY 2, 1991 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Amanda Zahui B C 6-4 ft 184 lbs SEPTEMBER 8, 1993 7 yrs MINNESOTA/SWEDEN

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, FUBO, AZ Family, and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

Diana Taurasi has a big outing in her last game, scoring 14 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Sophie Cunningham had a similar stature, too.

Factor in Griner and Moriah Jefferson, and the Phoenix Mercury have enough talent to feel confident of securing a win in their August 20 matchup. Michaela Onyenwere is also a threat off the bench.

For the Indiana Fever, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell are the two focal points, while Emma Cannon can provide reliable tertiary scoring and rebounding.

Kirsty Wallace is a potential wild card off the bench, along with Victoria Vivians - both of whom can mix it up in the scoring, rebounding, and playmaking columns of the box score.

