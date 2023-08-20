Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 20, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 20, 2023 10:47 GMT
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury will battle on August 20, as the Eastern Conference's bottom team takes on the West's bottom team. Both teams have struggled for the entire season, so they will be eager to add another win to their single-digit victory totals.

The Phoenix Mercury are on a two-game losing streak and have a 3-7 record in their last 10 games. Phoenix has also lost 14 of their 15 games on the road while splitting their home record 8-8.

Indiana is also on a two-game losing streak but has lost 8 of their last 10 games and currently boasts a 25% win rate. As such, neither team should be counted on to produce a high-quality game, and we can expect a sloppy and physical affair between two of the weaker teams in the WNBA.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction

With neither team performing at a high level this season, it's difficult to pinpoint a winner. Nevertheless, the Phoenix Mercury have been slightly better than the Indiana Fever throughout the season and do have the better star player in Brittney Griner.

As such, it's logical to expect the Phoenix Mercury to secure a hard-fought win in their upcoming game, which could potentially take them off the bottom of the Western Conference standings, should the Seattle Storm lose their upcoming contest against the Minnesota Lynx.

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Indiana Fever Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Grace Berger
G6-0 ft160 lbsJUNE 3, 1999RINDIANA/USA
Aliyah Boston
F-C6-5 ft220 lbsDECEMBER 11, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Maya Caldwell
G5-11 ft160 lbsDECEMBER 15, 19981 yrsGEORGIA/USA
Emma Cannon
F6-2 ft190 lbsJUNE 1, 19894 yrsFLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA
Lexie Hull
G6-1 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 13, 19991 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Kelsey Mitchell
G5-8 ft160 lbsNOVEMBER 12, 19955 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Victaria Saxton
F6-2 ft181 lbsNOVEMBER 10, 1999RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
NaLyssa Smith
F6-4 ft185 lbsAUGUST 8, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Victoria Vivians
G6-1 ft183 lbsNOVEMBER 17, 19944 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Kristy Wallace
G5-11 ft157 lbsJANUARY 3, 19961 yrsBAYLOR/AUSTRALIA
Erica Wheeler
G5-7 ft143 lbsMAY 2, 19917 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Amanda Zahui B
C6-4 ft184 lbsSEPTEMBER 8, 19937 yrsMINNESOTA/SWEDEN

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, FUBO, AZ Family, and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

Diana Taurasi has a big outing in her last game, scoring 14 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Sophie Cunningham had a similar stature, too.

Factor in Griner and Moriah Jefferson, and the Phoenix Mercury have enough talent to feel confident of securing a win in their August 20 matchup. Michaela Onyenwere is also a threat off the bench.

For the Indiana Fever, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell are the two focal points, while Emma Cannon can provide reliable tertiary scoring and rebounding.

Kirsty Wallace is a potential wild card off the bench, along with Victoria Vivians - both of whom can mix it up in the scoring, rebounding, and playmaking columns of the box score.

