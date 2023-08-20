Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 20, 2023 | WNBA

The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury will battle on August 20, as the Eastern Conference's bottom team takes on the West's bottom team. Both teams have struggled for the entire season, so they will be eager to add another win to their single-digit victory totals.
The Phoenix Mercury are on a two-game losing streak and have a 3-7 record in their last 10 games. Phoenix has also lost 14 of their 15 games on the road while splitting their home record 8-8.
Indiana is also on a two-game losing streak but has lost 8 of their last 10 games and currently boasts a 25% win rate. As such, neither team should be counted on to produce a high-quality game, and we can expect a sloppy and physical affair between two of the weaker teams in the WNBA.
Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction
With neither team performing at a high level this season, it's difficult to pinpoint a winner. Nevertheless, the Phoenix Mercury have been slightly better than the Indiana Fever throughout the season and do have the better star player in Brittney Griner.
As such, it's logical to expect the Phoenix Mercury to secure a hard-fought win in their upcoming game, which could potentially take them off the bottom of the Western Conference standings, should the Seattle Storm lose their upcoming contest against the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix Mercury Roster
Indiana Fever Roster
Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, FUBO, AZ Family, and WNBA League Pass.
The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.
Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch
Diana Taurasi has a big outing in her last game, scoring 14 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Sophie Cunningham had a similar stature, too.
Factor in Griner and Moriah Jefferson, and the Phoenix Mercury have enough talent to feel confident of securing a win in their August 20 matchup. Michaela Onyenwere is also a threat off the bench.
For the Indiana Fever, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell are the two focal points, while Emma Cannon can provide reliable tertiary scoring and rebounding.
Kirsty Wallace is a potential wild card off the bench, along with Victoria Vivians - both of whom can mix it up in the scoring, rebounding, and playmaking columns of the box score.
