Indiana Pacers Injury Report (Mar 19): Latest on Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam's status

On Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers will begin their five-game homestand with the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers look to continue their newfound win streak but must play without starters Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam in the upcoming game.

On Monday, the duo missed their team's 132-130 OT victory over the Timberwolves and are again on the injury list. Pascal Siakam, who played every game for Indiana until the last fixture, is doubtful for the Mavs vs Pacers game for personal reasons. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton has missed four of his team's last 10 games with a back problem recurring all season. After missing the previous fixture, Haliburton is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game.

Furthermore, Jarace Walker and Johnny Furphy also join the injury report with questionable statuses. While Murphy is out with illness, Walker has an ankle injury. On the other hand, Isaiah Jackson is out for the season following his ACL injury sustained in December.

With the Indiana Pacers firmly in the playoff race, the return of Haliburton and Siakam will be a massive boost for them. Currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, the team has been inconsistent lately, but with their next five fixtures at home, they will be optimistic about winning all these games.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers game details

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers game will tip-off at 7 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. This tie will be televised live on the FDSIN, KFAA, and WTHR-13 networks, while viewers online can live stream the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

After returning to winning ways in their last fixture against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Indiana Pacers (38-29) will be looking to win back-to-back games and continue their playoff push.

In the reverse fixture at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the Pacers won 134-127 and hope to repeat the same outcome.

