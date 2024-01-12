Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Jan. 12, 2024

The Indiana Pacers face off against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off at the State Farm Arena. The Pacers won their previous matchups against the Hawks this season.

The game will be broadcast on Peachtree TV and BSIN for TV viewing. If you'd like to stream the game, you can do so on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. You can get a week's worth of NBA action with the free trial.

In 206 previous matchups, the Hawks lead with 109 wins to the Pacers' 97. In their most recent game, the Pacers overwhelmed the Hawks 150-116.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks predictions, previews, starting lineups, and betting tips

Moneyline: Pacers (+184) vs Hawks (-224)

Spread: Pacers (+5.5) vs Hawks (-5.5)

Total(O/U): Pacers (O 254.5) vs Hawks (U 254.5)

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The Pacers will look to continue their winning streak of three games on the road. They lost their star player Tyrese Haliburton to a left hamstring strain and will remain sidelined for at least two weeks.

The injury occurred on a drive where he tried to blow past Derrick White but lost his footing in the paint. The Pacers have won eight of their last 10 games.

The Hawks, meanwhile, are led by their duo, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. They are coming off an 139-132 overtime win against the 76ers. Young and Murray combined for 53 points and 16 assists.

The Hawks have gone 4-6 in their last 10 and will look to capitalise on Haliburton-less Pacers at home.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineups

For the Pacers, Andrew Nembhard will start in place of Tyrese Haliburton as the PG. Bruce Brown will be the SG, Aaron Nesmith the SF, Obi Toppin the PF, and Myles Turner will be the center.

For the Hawks, Trae Young will start as the PG. Dejounte Murray will be the SG. Saddiq Bey will be the SF, Jalen Johnson the PF, and Onyeka Okongwu will start as the center.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks betting tips

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points (28) and assists (11). His assists tally is second-best in the league; he also averages three rebounds and a steal.

His player props for the game are set at Over 28.5 points for -125, Over 2.5 rebounds for -145, and Over 11.5 assists for +105.

Player prop for Dejounte Murray is set Over 24.5 points for -115, Over 5.5 assists for +120 and Over 4.5 rebounds for -110.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks predictions

The Hawks are favoured to win by 5.5 points, with a point total of 254.5 being at home, and the injury to Haliburton is a big reason for that.

The Pacers lead the league in offensive net rating of 122.7, but it will trend differently without Haliburton to lead the offense. They have gone 12-8 in games when they're the underdogs, while the Hawks have won 10 in 18 when being the favorites.