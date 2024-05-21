Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (May 21) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics tip off their Eastern Conference finals series on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The Pacers are coming off a 4-3 conference semis win over the New York Knicks, while the Celtics are coming off a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics have the edge with a better record and team on paper than the young Pacers. Boston is also the hot favorite to win it all following the Denver Nuggets' second-round exit. However, the Pacers arguably have the best shot in the East this year to cause an upset against Boston.

Tyrese Haliburton has looked unfazed, and the Pacers have followed his lead well. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam's experience has elevated Indiana, too. These factors could be crucial leading up to Tuesday's series opener.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Game 1

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers only have Bennedict Mathurin on their injury report. He's out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics have ruled Kristaps Porzingis out with a right soleus strain, while Xavier Tillman Sr. is questionable, citing personal reasons.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Point guards Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Isaiah Wong Shooting guards Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Kendall Brown Small forwards Aaron Nesmith Doug McDermott Jarace Walker Power forwards Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin



Centers Myles Turner Jalen Smith Isaiah Jackson

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Celtics will start Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.

Point guards Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Shooting guard Derrick White

Sam Hauser Jaden Springer Small forwards Jaylen Brown Svi Mykhailiuk Power forwards Jayson Tatum

Oshae Brissett



Centers Al Horford Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman Sr.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Game 1?

ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast the Pacers-Celtics Game 1, while Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Boston will provide local coverage. Online streaming options in the US include DirecTV and Sling TV, while fans abroad can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET.

The Celtics are -452 favorites to win Game 1 with a -10 spread. They have been too dominant and well-rested, with homecourt advantage. Boston last played on Wednesday. The Pacers are probably fatigued after playing a grueling seven-game series against the Knicks that ended Sunday afternoon.

However, that low-key gives them a small advantage with rhythm. The extended break can sometimes be a curse no matter how good a team is, and the Celtics might feel that against a more in-groove side compared to their previous two opponents.

Also read: Pacers vs Celtics Preview & Prediction for Game 1