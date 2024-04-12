Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 12, 2024

The Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of the 15 NBA games scheduled for Friday on a day that will see all the 30 teams in action. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Indy leading the series 2-1. The Cavs won the previous game 108-103 on March 18.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 12.

The Pacers hold a 108-102 all-time advantage against the Cavaliers. Cleveland won the most recent game between the two teams behind Caris LeVert’s 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for Friday, April 12, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Indiana. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (+138) vs. Cavaliers (-163)

Spread: Pacers (+4) vs. Cavaliers (-4)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o233) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u233)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Pacers (46-34) are sixth in the East and have won three straight. The Cavaliers (47-33) are fourth in the same conference and won their most recent game. This game will have critical seeding implications. If Cleveland wins, it can almost guarantee a top-four finish in the East. If Indy wins, it ties Cleveland’s record and jumps above the Cavs due to its season-series advantage.

Indiana most recently defeated the Toronto Raptors 140-123 on Tuesday. Tyrese Haliburton had 30 points, five assists and five rebounds.

The Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 110-98 on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups, subs and rotations

Bennedict Mathurin is out for the season with a right shoulder injury. Isaiah Jackson is questionable for Friday’s game with a left hamstring strain. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle should start:

PG: Tyrese Haliburton SG: Andrew Nembhard SF: Aaron Nesmith PF: Pascal Siakam C: Myles Turner

The Pacers’ key substitutes should be Ben Sheppard, Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell.

The Cavs will be without Dean Wade (knee) and Ty Jerome (ankle) on Friday. Sam Merrill is doubtful with a neck injury. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Donovan Mitchell SF: Max Strus PF: Evan Mobley C: Jarrett Allen

Cleveland’s key substitutes should be Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 18.5 points. He has been finally getting back to his pre-hamstring injury form and should score more than 18.5 points on Friday.

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 26.5 points. Mitchell should come out aggressive as he tries to secure a top-four finish for the Cavs. He should end the night with over 26.5 points.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cavaliers are favored at home by the oddsmakers. In a game as crucial as this, expect the stars from both teams to play some great basketball. However, Cleveland’s home advantage should do the trick and it should cover the four-point spread. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going over 233 points.