Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers will the be the night cap on the NBA Sunday slate for March 24. It is a crucial game for both teams as they jostle for playoff position. The Lakers are fighting to get out of the play-in tournament. The Pacers are fighting to stay in the top six.

It is a rematch of the In-Season Tournament final, which the Lakers won in December. That game, where the Lakers won 123-109, is the only time the two sides have met this season. They will play again on March 29.

The Pacers come in winning two of their last three. They just beat the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco 123-111 and will look to continue their success out West.

The Lakers have won their previous two at home against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks. Let’s take a look at who will be available in this one.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Injury Report

Indiana Pacers Injury Report March 24

The Pacers injury report is not too bad for the Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers game. James Johnson will be questionable for personal reasons. Backup guard Isaiah Wong is listed as day-to-day. Young rising star Benedict Mathurin is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

LA Lakers Injury Report March 24

The Lakers are dealing with a lot more issues. LeBron James and Anthony Davis could sit this one out. They are both listed on the report. James is questionable with an ankle injury. Davis is more likely to go, as he is probable with an Achilles issue.

The depth for the Lakers has been a problem all season and continues this week. Jalen Hood-Schifino is listed as out, as the Lakers bring him back from the G League. Taurean Prince is day-to-day after missing Friday’s game due to personal reasons.

Christian Wood is still out after undergoing knee surgery. He could return for the playoffs. Gabe Vincent is nearing a return but will miss Sunday’s game. Same goes for Jarred Vanderbilt with a foot injury.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Pacers should go with their normal starting lineup. They will be without Mathurin, as they have been since March 5. Tyrese Haliburton will run the point, joined by Andrew Nembhard in the backcourt. Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam will fill the forward positions, with Myles Turner at center.

POSITION STARTER 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton TJ McConnell SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Kendall Brown SF Aaron Nesmith Doug McDermott PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker C Myles Turner Jalen Smith Isaiah Jackson

LA Lakers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Lakers could have a huge hole to fill if James rests with his ankle injury. If he does play and Davis goes as well, they can put out one of their starting lineups they used this season. Assuming both stars end up playing, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will be the guards. LeBron James and Rui Hachimura will be the forwards. Anthony Davis will start in the middle.

POSITION STARTER 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Skylar Mays SG Austin Reaves Max Christie SF LeBron James (DTD) Taurean Prince (DTD) PF Rui Hachimura Cam Reddish C Anthony Davis (DTD) Jaxson Hayes Harry Giles III

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Key matchups

The key matchup in Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers could be D’Angelo Russell vs Tyrese Haliburton. Russell has been on a recent tear. He could be forced to put up more offense if Davis or James sit out.

Halliburton has been one of the best point guards in the league this season. Russell will need to keep up with Halliburton's offensive production to keep the Lakers in it, as he will likely struggle to defend the Pacers guard.