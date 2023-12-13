Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 13, 2023

There are nine games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday, Dec 13, including the clash between the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers bounced back from their In-Season Tournament final heartbreaker with a 131-123 win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Dec 11. Meanwhile, the Bucks went overtime the same day for a 133-129 win against the Chicago Bulls.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 13.

The two teams have faced each other 208 times in the regular season. Milwaukee holds the all-time lead at 114-94. However, Indiana has had Milwaukee’s number this season. They have already faced off twice, with Indiana winning both games. The most recent appearance was during the In-Season Tournament semifinal at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Pacers emerged victorious 128-119.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks game is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports Indiana. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (+200) vs Bucks (-250)

Spread: Pacers +6.5 (-110) vs Bucks -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o258.5) vs Bucks -110 (u258.5)

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

After their 123-109 loss to the LA Lakers in the inaugural In-Season Tournament final, the Indiana Pacers bounced back with a 131-123 win against the Pistons. Indiana has won four of its past five games.

The Milwaukee Bucks could have revenge in mind when they host the Pacers on Wednesday. They were the oddsmakers’ favorite to win the In-Season Tournament, but an inspired Indiana team beat them in the semifinals. Milwaukee had to slog it out against the Bulls on Monday to get a 133-129 win. It has won three of its past five games.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineups

According to ESPN, the Indiana Pacers will be without Jalen Smith (heel) and Andrew Nembhard (knee) on Wednesday. The Indianapolis Star’s Dustin Dopirak reported that Nembhard will likely be re-evaluated in a week. Expect coach Rick Carlisle to start Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown Jr., Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin and Myles Turner.

There are three players on the Bucks injury report. Jae Crowder has been out since mid-November after undergoing surgery to heal a left adductor and abdominal tear. Chris Livingston and Pat Connaughton are out with ankle injuries. Coach Adrian Griffin is expected to field a starting 5 of Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers has an over/under of 27.5 points for the game. Haliburton, who is having a career year, averages 26.3 points in 19 games. He went a bit cold offensively after putting up 27 points against the Bucks on Dec. 7. He had 20 and 14 against the Lakers and Pistons, respectively. Expect the law of averages to catch up and Haliburton to have a monster game.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 34.5 points. In the two games against the Pacers this season, the Greek Freak has scored 37 and 54. His season average, however, is 30.6 points. Indiana could make a few defensive adjustments to keep Antetokounmpo under 34.5 points.

Damian Lillard is favored to go over 3.5 3-pointers in the contest. It is above his 3.0 season average. However, Lillard had an off night from beyond the arc against the Bulls. Expect him to make four 3-pointers at least Wednesday as he responds to Haliburton's “Dame Time” celebration from the semifinal.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are favorites to beat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Bucks have homecourt advantage and will also be motivated to not drop three games on the trot against Indiana. However, it should be a close game with both teams failing to cover the spread. Milwaukee-Indiana matchups are normally a scoring fest, but the point total of 258.5 could just be too much to cover.

