Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1 (May 6)

The Indiana Pacers visit the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Monday night for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pacers are looking to steal homecourt advantage against the depleted Knicks playing without All-Star forward Julius Randle.

Indiana pulled off the upset over the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. They dispatched the Bucks in six games and took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury. Damian Lillard also missed two games, so the Pacers went to work to get their first postseason series win in a decade.

Meanwhile, the Knicks outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers in a very entertaining first-round series. The Knicks choked a lead in Game 5 before a series-clinching victory in Game 6 in Philadelphia. Jalen Brunson was nearly unstoppable in the series, scoring at least 40 points in the last three games.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Top 10 player props for Game 1

#10 - Aaron Nesmith, Points - Over 11.5 (-134)

Aaron Nesmith has done a wonderful job as a starter for the Indiana Pacers. Nesmith averaged 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

#9 - Andrew Nembhard, Points - Over 10.5 (-115)

The Indiana Pacers needed Andrew Nembhard to step up after Bennedict Mathurin's season-ending injury. Nembhard averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in their first round series versus the Bucks.

#8 - Isaiah Hartenstein, Pts+Reb - Over 19.5 (-112)

Isaiah Hartenstein has shined as the starting center for the New York Knicks ever since Mitchell Robinson went down in December. Hartenstein did a solid job against Joel Embiid in the first round and should have an easier series versus Myles Turner.

#7 - Donte DiVincenzo, 3-Pointers Made - Over 2.5 (-167)

Donte DiVincenzo was having a sub-par series against the Philadelphia 76ers before an explosive Game 6. DiVincenzo had 23 points and went 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. It would be great for the New York Knicks if the "Big Ragu" carries some momentum heading into the second round.

#6 - Josh Hart, Rebounds - Under 12.5 (-110)

Josh Hart may be an undersized forward, but he's one of the best rebounders in the NBA. Hart averaged 8.3 rebounds in the regular season and was even better in the postseason, putting up 12.3 rebounds per game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

#5 - OG Anunoby, Points - Over 16.5 (-106)

The New York Knicks have been reliant on Jalen Brunson on offense, so a player like OG Anunoby has to step up. Anunoby should be the Knicks' second option on scoring with Julius Randle still out with injury. He averaged 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in the first round.

#4 - Myles Turner, Blocks - Over 1.5 (-130)

Myles Turner has been one of the best shot blockers in the NBA in the past five years. Turner is averaging just 1.2 blocks per game this postseason, but he's capable of blocking a lot of shots in a single game. However, he's also had games wherein he had zero blocks.

#3 - Pascal Siakam, Points - Over 20.5 (+100)

Pascal Siakam has considerably cooled down after scoring 36 and 37 points in Games 1 and 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Siakam will have to be a force on the offensive end if the Indiana Pacers want to have a shot at taking down the New York Knicks.

#2 - Tyrese Haliburton, Pts+Reb+ Asts - Over 31.5 (-108)

Tyrese Haliburton has not been the same player since after the All-Star break. Haliburton has struggled at times over the past two months, but remains a vital part of the Indiana Pacers offense. He's one of only a handful of players capable of dropping a triple-double every game.

#1 - Jalen Brunson, Points - Over 34.5 (-102)

Jalen Brunson averaged 35.5 points per game in the first round, which is currently the highest in New York Knicks postseason history. Brunson has been nearly unguardable and the Indiana Pacers will need to throw different looks at him on defense.