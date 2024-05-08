Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (May 8)

The New York Knicks are looking to build a 2-0 advantage over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. The Knicks outlasted the Pacers 121-117 on Monday night after two questionable calls favoring the home team.

Aaron Nesmith was called for a kickball violation even though he cleanly deflected the ball with his hands, while Myles Turner was whistled for an illegal screen. Donte DiVincenzo put the Knicks up by three points after the kickball fiasco and the Pacers were only down by a point when the moving screen was called.

Nevertheless, Indiana failed to stop Jalen Brunson, who had 43 points, six rebounds and six assists. It was Brunson's fourth straight game with at least 40 points. He's only the fourth player in NBA history to achieve the feat in the postseason.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Top 10 player props for Game 2

#10 - Aaron Nesmith, Points - Over 11.5 (+102)

Aaron Nesmith had 12 points in 30 minutes of action in Game 1. Nesmith is not known for his scoring, but he was aggressive on Monday night. He went to the free throw line six times and made all six.

#9 - Isaiah Hartenstein, Pts+Rebs - Over 20.5 (-110)

Isaiah Hartenstein provided the New York Knicks with 13 points and six rebounds in Game 1. Hartenstein has been a vital part of the Knicks starting lineup despite the availability of Mitchell Robinson.

#8 - Andrew Nembhard, Points - Under 11.5 (-121)

The Indiana Pacers kept things close against the New York Knicks in Game 1 despite Andrew Nembhard being in foul trouble. Nembhard only played 29 minutes, but still managed to get 11 points, two rebounds and four assists.

#7 - Donte DiVincenzo, 3-Pointers Made - Over 3.5 (+108)

Donte DiVincenzo hit the go-ahead 3-point shot in the New York Knicks' Game 1 win over the Indiana Pacers. DiVincenzo went 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, three rebounds and two blocks.

#6 - Josh Hart, Rebounds - Under 12.5 (+100)

Josh Hart has been killing it on the glass in the entire postseason. Hart is averaging double-digit rebounds and grabbed 13 rebounds in Game 1. He also had 24 points, eight assists and three steals.

#5 - Myles Turner, Points - Over 17.5 (-114)

Myles Turner has turned into a score in this postseason for the Indiana Pacers. Turner is averaging 19.7 points per game in the playoffs and scored 23 points on 50.0% shooting from the floor in Game 1.

#4 - OG Anunoby, Points - Over 16.5 (-102)

OG Anunoby struggled with his shot in Game 1, scoring just 13 points on 14 shots. Anunoby will have to be more efficient if the New York Knicks want to take a 2-0 lead against the Indiana Pacers heading into Games 3 and 4.

#3 - Pascal Siakam, Points - Over 19.5 (-120)

Pascal Siakam had another solid outing for the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Siakam has not scored at least 20 points since Game 2 of their first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

#2 - Tyrese Haliburton, Pts+Ast - Under 26.5 (-115)

Tyrese Haliburton was not just outplayed by Jalen Brunson, but he was outperformed by his backup TJ McConnell. Haliburton only had six points and eight assists in Game 1, while McConnell put up 18 points, three assists and three steals.

#1 - Jalen Brunson, Points - Over 36.5 (-124)

Jalen Brunson has scored at least 40 points in four straight playoff games. Brunson extended his streak in Game 1 with 43 points on 14-for-26 shooting from the field and 14-for-14 from the charity stripe. He has been nearly unstoppable for the New York Knicks this postseason, especially on the offensive end.