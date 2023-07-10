Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic NBA Summer League 2023 (July 10, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Indiana Pacers will look to stay unbeaten in the 2023 NBA Summer League when they take on the Orlando Magic at Thomas and Mack Center on Monday (July 10).

The Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 91-83 in their last game, where Bennedict Mathurin led with 27 points. However, that shouldn't come as a surprise, as he averaged 16.7 points per game and showed some real promise as a rookie last season in the NBA.

The Magic, meanwhile, lost 89-78 to the Detroit Pistons in their first Summer League game. Orlando had two first round picks in the draft and picked them on Anthony Black and Jett Howard. Black ended the game with 17 points on 7-10 shooting and also grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists.

Prediction: This is going to be a closer game than one might think. The Magic have some solid players that still need development. The Pacers have the same but also have one of the better players in Summer League in Benedict Mathurin.

Expect Bennedict Mathurin to be the difference maker once again. The Pacers should win this one.

Pick: Pacers -3.5 (-115), Under 181.5 (-110) - Vegas NBA Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Players to watch: Bennedict Mathurin and Anthony Black

The Indiana Pacers have a very good player on their team in Bennedict Mathurin. The reason for him being in the Summer League could range from just getting him time on the floor to the coaches wanting to see him make some adjustments to elevate his game.

Whatever the reason may be, Mathurin could be the best player on the court in this game. He was very solid as a rookie last season, finishing fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting. If he can get hot again, the Pacers should easily win.

Anthony Black is going to be a a force in the NBA. He will probably be in the running for Rookie of the Year, as well. He was 7/10 from the field in game one.

At first glance, Black is everything NBA scouts and draft pundits thought he would be. He's a supersized traditional point guard. At 6-foot-7, Black walks the ball up, runs the break and conducts the offense in an excellent way.

Black was excellent on his Magic NBA Summer League debut. His final stat line was 27 minutes, 40 seconds played, 7-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from the 3-point range, 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. He also had seven turnovers.

Indiana Pacers 2023 NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Bennedict Mathurin 0 G 6-6 195 lbs JUN 19, 2002 21 1 Arizona #6 Pick In 2022 Draft Jarace Walker 1 F 6-8 240 lbs SEP 04, 2003 19 R Houston Draft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/23/23 Andrew Nembhard 2 G 6-5 193 lbs JAN 16, 2000 23 1 Gonzaga #31 Pick In 2022 Draft Mojave King 8 G 6-5 225 lbs JUN 11, 2002 21 R NBA G League Ignite Draft Rights Traded From LAL On 06/23/23 Kendall Brown 10 G-F 6-8 205 lbs MAY 11, 2003 20 1 Baylor Draft Rights Traded From MIN On 06/24/22 Nate Laszewski 11 C 6-10 235 lbs JUL 19, 1999 23 R Notre Dame Ethan Thompson 14 G 6-5 195 lbs MAY 04, 1999 24 R Oregon State Robert Woodard II 18 F 6-7 230 lbs SEP 22, 1999 23 2 Mississippi State Isaiah Wong 21 G 6-4 184 lbs JAN 28, 2001 22 R Miami #55 Pick In 2023 Draft Isaiah Jackson 22 F 6-10 206 lbs JAN 10, 2002 21 2 Kentucky Draft Rights Traded From LAL On 08/06/21 Ben Sheppard 26 G 6-6 190 lbs JUL 16, 2001 21 R Belmont #26 Pick In 2023 Draft Darius McGhee 28 G 5-9 180 lbs JAN 02, 1999 24 R Liberty Oscar Tshiebwe 44 C 6-9 260 lbs NOV 27, 1999 23 R Kentucky Signed On 07/03/23 Eli Brooks 55 G 6-1 185 lbs OCT 14, 1998 24 R Michigan

Orlando Magic 2023 NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Anthony Black 0 G 6-7 200 lbs JAN 20, 2004 19 R Arkansas #6 Pick In 2023 Draft Caleb Houstan 2 F 6-8 210 lbs JAN 09, 2003 20 1 Michigan #32 Pick In 2022 Draft Kevon Harris 7 G 6-6 220 lbs JUN 24, 1997 26 1 Stephen F. Austin Signed On 07/25/22 Jett Howard 13 G-F 6-8 215 lbs SEP 14, 2003 19 R Michigan #11 Pick In 2023 Draft Tyger Campbell 40 G 5-11 180 lbs JAN 09, 2000 23 R UCLA JC Butler 41 F 6-5 195 lbs APR 13, 2000 23 R UC Irvine Amauri Hardy 42 G 6-1 200 lbs APR 30, 1998 25 R Oregon Au'Diese Toney 51 G 6-6 205 lbs NOV 12, 1999 23 R Arkansas D.J. Wilson 52 F 6-10 230 lbs FEB 19, 1996 27 5 Michigan/USA Tyler Hall 53 G 6-5 210 lbs MAR 25, 1997 26 1 Montana State Quinndary Weatherspoon 54 G 6-3 205 lbs SEP 10, 1996 26 3 Mississippi State Drake Jeffries 55 G 6-5 185 lbs JAN 22, 1999 24 R Wyoming Elijah Hughes 56 G 6-5 215 lbs MAR 10, 1998 25 2 Syracuse Dexter Dennis 57 G 6-5 210 lbs FEB 09, 1999 24 R Texas A&M Robert Baker II 60 F-C 6-11 205 lbs JUN 28, 1998 25 R Harvard Malcolm Hill 61 F 6-6 220 lbs OCT 26, 1995 27 2 Illinois Montez Mathis 62 G 6-4 210 lbs JAN 03, 1999 24 R St. John's Jamal Bey 63 G 6-6 210 lbs SEP 05, 1999 23 R Washington Malik Ellison 65 G 6-6 215 lbs AUG 17, 1996 26 R Hartford Davion Warren 66 G 6-6 190 lbs MAR 01, 1999 24 R Texas Tech Kai Sotto 70 C 7-3 230 lbs MAY 11, 2002 21 R Hiroshima

Anthony Black could be Orlando Magic's pleasant surprise next season

A path to key minutes will be tough for Anthony Black given Orlando's depth, but if Black's versatility and playmaking ability continue to shine, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Arkansas product eventually earn big minutes.

If his NBA Summer League debut is any indication, Black could be exactly what the Orlando Magic have been missing.

