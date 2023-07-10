Basketball
  • Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic NBA Summer League 2023 (July 10, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 10, 2023 18:09 GMT
Bennedict Mathurin Anthony Black Indiana Pacers Orlando Magic
Pacers take on Orlando on Monday.

The Indiana Pacers will look to stay unbeaten in the 2023 NBA Summer League when they take on the Orlando Magic at Thomas and Mack Center on Monday (July 10).

The Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 91-83 in their last game, where Bennedict Mathurin led with 27 points. However, that shouldn't come as a surprise, as he averaged 16.7 points per game and showed some real promise as a rookie last season in the NBA.

The Magic, meanwhile, lost 89-78 to the Detroit Pistons in their first Summer League game. Orlando had two first round picks in the draft and picked them on Anthony Black and Jett Howard. Black ended the game with 17 points on 7-10 shooting and also grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists.

Prediction: This is going to be a closer game than one might think. The Magic have some solid players that still need development. The Pacers have the same but also have one of the better players in Summer League in Benedict Mathurin.

Expect Bennedict Mathurin to be the difference maker once again. The Pacers should win this one.

Pick: Pacers -3.5 (-115), Under 181.5 (-110) - Vegas NBA Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Players to watch: Bennedict Mathurin and Anthony Black

The Indiana Pacers have a very good player on their team in Bennedict Mathurin. The reason for him being in the Summer League could range from just getting him time on the floor to the coaches wanting to see him make some adjustments to elevate his game.

Whatever the reason may be, Mathurin could be the best player on the court in this game. He was very solid as a rookie last season, finishing fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting. If he can get hot again, the Pacers should easily win.

Anthony Black is going to be a a force in the NBA. He will probably be in the running for Rookie of the Year, as well. He was 7/10 from the field in game one.

At first glance, Black is everything NBA scouts and draft pundits thought he would be. He's a supersized traditional point guard. At 6-foot-7, Black walks the ball up, runs the break and conducts the offense in an excellent way.

Black was excellent on his Magic NBA Summer League debut. His final stat line was 27 minutes, 40 seconds played, 7-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from the 3-point range, 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. He also had seven turnovers.

Indiana Pacers 2023 NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Bennedict Mathurin0G6-6195 lbsJUN 19, 2002211Arizona#6 Pick In 2022 Draft
Jarace Walker1F6-8240 lbsSEP 04, 200319RHoustonDraft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/23/23
Andrew Nembhard2G6-5193 lbsJAN 16, 2000231Gonzaga#31 Pick In 2022 Draft
Mojave King8G6-5225 lbsJUN 11, 200221RNBA G League IgniteDraft Rights Traded From LAL On 06/23/23
Kendall Brown10G-F6-8205 lbsMAY 11, 2003201BaylorDraft Rights Traded From MIN On 06/24/22
Nate Laszewski11C6-10235 lbsJUL 19, 199923RNotre Dame
Ethan Thompson14G6-5195 lbsMAY 04, 199924ROregon State
Robert Woodard II18F6-7230 lbsSEP 22, 1999232Mississippi State
Isaiah Wong21G6-4184 lbsJAN 28, 200122RMiami#55 Pick In 2023 Draft
Isaiah Jackson22F6-10206 lbsJAN 10, 2002212KentuckyDraft Rights Traded From LAL On 08/06/21
Ben Sheppard26G6-6190 lbsJUL 16, 200121RBelmont#26 Pick In 2023 Draft
Darius McGhee28G5-9180 lbsJAN 02, 199924RLiberty
Oscar Tshiebwe44C6-9260 lbsNOV 27, 199923RKentuckySigned On 07/03/23
Eli Brooks55G6-1185 lbsOCT 14, 199824RMichigan

Orlando Magic 2023 NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Anthony Black0G6-7200 lbsJAN 20, 200419RArkansas#6 Pick In 2023 Draft
Caleb Houstan2F6-8210 lbsJAN 09, 2003201Michigan#32 Pick In 2022 Draft
Kevon Harris7G6-6220 lbsJUN 24, 1997261Stephen F. AustinSigned On 07/25/22
Jett Howard13G-F6-8215 lbsSEP 14, 200319RMichigan#11 Pick In 2023 Draft
Tyger Campbell40G5-11180 lbsJAN 09, 200023RUCLA
JC Butler41F6-5195 lbsAPR 13, 200023RUC Irvine
Amauri Hardy42G6-1200 lbsAPR 30, 199825ROregon
Au'Diese Toney51G6-6205 lbsNOV 12, 199923RArkansas
D.J. Wilson52F6-10230 lbsFEB 19, 1996275Michigan/USA
Tyler Hall53G6-5210 lbsMAR 25, 1997261Montana State
Quinndary Weatherspoon54G6-3205 lbsSEP 10, 1996263Mississippi State
Drake Jeffries55G6-5185 lbsJAN 22, 199924RWyoming
Elijah Hughes56G6-5215 lbsMAR 10, 1998252Syracuse
Dexter Dennis57G6-5210 lbsFEB 09, 199924RTexas A&M
Robert Baker II60F-C6-11205 lbsJUN 28, 199825RHarvard
Malcolm Hill61F6-6220 lbsOCT 26, 1995272Illinois
Montez Mathis62G6-4210 lbsJAN 03, 199924RSt. John's
Jamal Bey63G6-6210 lbsSEP 05, 199923RWashington
Malik Ellison65G6-6215 lbsAUG 17, 199626RHartford
Davion Warren66G6-6190 lbsMAR 01, 199924RTexas Tech
Kai Sotto70C7-3230 lbsMAY 11, 200221RHiroshima

Anthony Black could be Orlando Magic's pleasant surprise next season

A path to key minutes will be tough for Anthony Black given Orlando's depth, but if Black's versatility and playmaking ability continue to shine, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Arkansas product eventually earn big minutes.

If his NBA Summer League debut is any indication, Black could be exactly what the Orlando Magic have been missing.

