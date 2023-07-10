Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic NBA Summer League 2023 (July 10, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Indiana Pacers will look to stay unbeaten in the 2023 NBA Summer League when they take on the Orlando Magic at Thomas and Mack Center on Monday (July 10).
The Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 91-83 in their last game, where Bennedict Mathurin led with 27 points. However, that shouldn't come as a surprise, as he averaged 16.7 points per game and showed some real promise as a rookie last season in the NBA.
The Magic, meanwhile, lost 89-78 to the Detroit Pistons in their first Summer League game. Orlando had two first round picks in the draft and picked them on Anthony Black and Jett Howard. Black ended the game with 17 points on 7-10 shooting and also grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists.
Prediction: This is going to be a closer game than one might think. The Magic have some solid players that still need development. The Pacers have the same but also have one of the better players in Summer League in Benedict Mathurin.
Expect Bennedict Mathurin to be the difference maker once again. The Pacers should win this one.
Pick: Pacers -3.5 (-115), Under 181.5 (-110) - Vegas NBA Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Players to watch: Bennedict Mathurin and Anthony Black
The Indiana Pacers have a very good player on their team in Bennedict Mathurin. The reason for him being in the Summer League could range from just getting him time on the floor to the coaches wanting to see him make some adjustments to elevate his game.
Whatever the reason may be, Mathurin could be the best player on the court in this game. He was very solid as a rookie last season, finishing fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting. If he can get hot again, the Pacers should easily win.
Anthony Black is going to be a a force in the NBA. He will probably be in the running for Rookie of the Year, as well. He was 7/10 from the field in game one.
At first glance, Black is everything NBA scouts and draft pundits thought he would be. He's a supersized traditional point guard. At 6-foot-7, Black walks the ball up, runs the break and conducts the offense in an excellent way.
Black was excellent on his Magic NBA Summer League debut. His final stat line was 27 minutes, 40 seconds played, 7-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from the 3-point range, 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. He also had seven turnovers.
Indiana Pacers 2023 NBA Summer League roster
Orlando Magic 2023 NBA Summer League roster
Anthony Black could be Orlando Magic's pleasant surprise next season
A path to key minutes will be tough for Anthony Black given Orlando's depth, but if Black's versatility and playmaking ability continue to shine, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Arkansas product eventually earn big minutes.
If his NBA Summer League debut is any indication, Black could be exactly what the Orlando Magic have been missing.
Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!