Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2024

The Indiana Pacers will face the Phoenix Suns for the first time this season on Sunday. Indiana hasn’t been playing well since Tyrese Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8. He returned on Friday versus the Portland Trail Blazers but his status against the Suns is questionable.

While the Pacers have been struggling, the Suns have been on a roll, winning their last four games. Phoenix has been steadily gaining momentum and rhythm as their superstars are getting healthy. Devin Booker will be a problem Indiana will have to contend with after he exploded for 52 points against the New Orleans Pelicans two nights ago.

Haliburton’s availability will be the Pacers’ biggest concern ahead of their game against the Suns. He had 21 points in 35 minutes against the Blazers but was unsurprisingly off, hitting only six of his 14 shots. If he is sidelined or not 100% healthy, they will be in big trouble on the road against Phoenix.

Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns preview, odds and betting tips

The Suns will host the Pacers on Sunday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Tip-off will be at 8:00 PM ET and will be available via the NBA League Pass. Local networks such as Arizona’s Family 3TV/ Arizona’s Family Sports and Bally Sports Indiana will also air the game live.

Basketball fans can also tune in to SiriusXM, KMVP 98.7, S: KSUN, 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Moneyline: Pacers (+165) vs. Suns (-200)

Spread: Pacers (+5.0) vs. Suns (-5.0)

Total (O/U): Pacers (o248.0 -110) vs Suns (u248.0 -110)

Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns: Game preview

Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield have to continue being aggressive whether Tyrese Haliburton plays or not. Turner had a team-high 29 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to the Blazers. Indiana will need him to be assertive against the in-form hosts.

The addition of Pascal Siakam should also make them even better on offense. Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle had no problems inserting him into the starting lineup because of the foward's versatility and basketball IQ.

Devin Booker had 52 points in just 37 minutes. If he brings the same form on Sunday, the Indiana Pacers will be in big trouble. Indiana’s 27th-ranked defense will be severely tested as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are also available.

Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns: Starting lineups

TJ McConnell will likely start if Tyrese Haliburton is not cleared to play. Pascal Siakam, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith are expected to be in the lineup for tip-off.

The Suns are expected to have Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen in the starting five.

Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Devin Booker is 27.5, which is slightly higher than his 27.0 PPG average this season. He is in red-hot form and could have another big night against the Pacers’ poor defense. “Book” is likely to go over his points prop.

Kevin Durant is averaging 28.9 PPG while his over/under points prop is 27.5. KD has taken a backseat over the last two weeks to Booker and Beal. He has reached over 27 points twice in his last six games. The former MVP is averaging 24.2 PPG this month for the Phoenix Suns.

That being the case, he could still erupt against Indiana’s lethargic defense. Durant could also go over his points prop.

Pascal Siakam, the newly acquired former Toronto Raptors forward had 21 points in his debut for the Pacers against the Blazers. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5 which is higher than his 21.0 PPG average this season.

The Pacers will need him to score for an opportunity to beat the Suns. He could get over his points prop as well.

Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction

Tyrese Haliburton may still not be 100% healthy. The Phoenix Suns are also playing elite basketball, making them favorites to win the game. Phoenix should extend their winning streak and beat the Pacers against the spread.

Oddsmakers favor going under the combined points total.

