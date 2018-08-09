Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

IPL like league is the need of the hour for Indian basketball: NBA star Brook Lopez

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
34   //    09 Aug 2018, 09:25 IST

By Saumojyoti Singha Choudhury

Orlando (US), Aug 7 (PTI) Milwaukee Bucks centre Brook Lopez feels that an IPL like professional league to enhance the popularity of basketball in India.

During his visit to India in May earlier this year, former LA Lakers star Lopez took out time to witness an IPL match of Mumbai Indians.

"India needs a professional basketball league, just like Indian version of NBA or IPL. While I was in India I watched an IPL match and noticed the craze for cricket and the league. I think in India, the interest for basketball is there, but it needs something like an IPL," Lopez told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the Jr NBA World Championships here.

"India needs to create platform or competitive basketball. I think India needs to have more situations like the Jr NBA Academy, give kids a chance to watch the games, see NBA stars play and think this is what I want to do to be a basketball player," he added.

The Milwaukee Bucks star emphasized on the need to give more emphasis to the grassroot level.

"India need to have more basktball courts. They need the foundation. There needs to be more of these Jr NBA academies. The kids need more access to coaching, trainers etc," Lopez said.

"India need more situations like the Jr NBA Academy where kids can come, play and work together, build the foundation."

NBA's initiative to set up a Junior NBA Academy in India has been yielding positive results for the growth of the sport as two Indian teams one boys and one girls are currently representing the country in the inaugural Under-14 Jr NBA World Championship here.

There is a thought among a section of people back home is that Indians are not suited for the game because of their body types but Lopez begs to differ.

Basketball is best suited for tall, lanky players, which India lacks but Lopez said the game has evolved over the years and body types hardly matters now.

"I don't think height in general has anything to do with basketball. You look at the way the NBA is trending now. There are a lot of smaller yet faster players now," he said.

"When I talked about the diversity in India, I was surprised by looking at the kids, the different kinds of body types in kids from all over India. There is a lot of opportunity for India to have different type of players

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Heading in the right direction: Brook Lopez impressed by...
RELATED STORY
5 Parallels Between Some of the Greatest Personalities...
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA Free Agency: 3 Teams That Could Finally Reach...
RELATED STORY
History of basketball: 10 quirky facts you probably...
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Basketball Players Ever - 31 to 40 on our...
RELATED STORY
NBA Top 10: The Best NBA Players Right Now
RELATED STORY
NBA Coach of the Year: 5 Early Frontrunners for the...
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Ranking the 10 Greatest No. 1 Picks of All-Time
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 4 Contenders for the New "King of The East"
RELATED STORY
5 Players that changed the NBA
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us