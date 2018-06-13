Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Irving on reuniting with LeBron: We'll see what management decides

Kyrie Irving would seemingly be happy to play alongside LeBron James once again.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 04:59 IST
153
Irving-Kyrie-USNews-Getty-FTR
Kyrie Irving

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving discussed the possibility of reuniting with Cleveland Cavaliers great LeBron James.

Irving forced a trade from the Cavaliers to the Celtics in August. The 26-year-old guard reportedly wanted a bigger offensive role and averaged 24.4 points per game in his first season with Boston.

But, his former team-mate James could become a free agent and rumours have swirled that Boston and James may have mutual interest.

Irving discussed the possibility of reuniting with James at a news conference on Tuesday.

"In this business, I've kind of experienced it all and I've seen a lot," Irving said (via NBA.com). "So we'll see what management decides."

Irving was selected number one overall by Cleveland in the 2011 NBA Draft. He averaged 21.6 points per game and made four All-Star teams in his six seasons with the Cavaliers.

Irving said he would not be opposed to playing with James again.

"Obviously, it's a business at the end of the day," Irving said. "Ownership and management, they're going to feel what's best for our future and I'm fully supportive of [them]. We'll see what happens."

The Celtics finished 2017-18 with a 55-27 record. They advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, where they fell to the Cavaliers in seven games.

Irving missed the entire postseason due to a knee injury.

LeBron James' 5 BEST Teammates Ever
RELATED STORY
Not every player wants to compete for titles – LeBron...
RELATED STORY
10 under-the-radar facts about Birthday Boy Kyrie Irving
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why LeBron James should re-sign with the...
RELATED STORY
Michael Jordan vs LeBron James: The 15-Year Comparison...
RELATED STORY
10 Harsh realities about LeBron James
RELATED STORY
What next for LeBron James? 3 perfect fits, 3 teams to avoid
RELATED STORY
NBA: Ranking the Top 10 games of MVP contender LeBron...
RELATED STORY
Durant dismisses LeBron to Warriors talk
RELATED STORY
Forbes 2018: 10 Highest Paid Basketball Athletes in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us