×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Irving scores 17 points, Celtics rout Bulls 111-82

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    15 Nov 2018, 08:46 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 17 points and seven assists as the Boston Celtics, back home from a dreadful road trip, routed the Chicago Bulls 111-82 on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Brown scored 18 points and Jayson Tatum added 14 for the Celtics, who lost the final two games on a 1-4 swing that ended out West. Gordon Hayward scored 11 and Al Horford had 10 points and eight rebounds as all five Boston starters reached double figures.

The Celtics capitalized on 22 turnovers by the Bulls, who dropped their second straight and third in four games.

Shaquille Harrison led Chicago with 16 points. Jabari Parker scored 14, all in the first quarter. Zach LaVine finished with 10 points and nine assists, and Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds.

After a sluggish first period, the Celtics dominated the second quarter, holding Chicago to 11 points on five field goals. Boston continued to pull away in the second half.

The Celtics held a 22-point lead entering the fourth quarter and emptied their bench. The reserves stretched the advantage to 33 before it was over.

Terry Rozier had 12 points for Boston, and Aaron Baynes finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

After going 9 for 23 in the first quarter, the Celtics outscored Chicago 32-11 in the second and forced the Bulls into seven turnovers.

Rozier's free throw after a technical foul on LaVine broke a 28-all tie and started Boston on a 12-0 run. The Celtics shut out the Bulls for 5:14 while pulling ahead 42-30, then closed the period on a 9-2 spurt for a 51-35 halftime lead.

Baynes opened the fourth quarter for Boston with a 3-pointer and added a three-point play with 9:46 remaining to extend the margin to 87-64.

Hayward followed with a jumper, then converted another three-point play as the Celtics opened a 92-64 bulge with 9:32 left.

TIP-INS

Bulls: F Lauri Markkanen (right elbow sprain) is still a few weeks out from playing for the first time this season, coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Lauri was able to increase his activity today and did not have any pain after, which is a great sign. Still same timeline — a couple weeks away," Hoiberg explained.

Celtics: F Marcus Morris sat out with an illness, missing his first game of the season. Morris came off the bench in the first 13 games and is fourth on the team in scoring at 11.8 points per game. "We're better with Marcus. There's no question about that. We want him back ASAP," coach Brad Stevens said.

UP NEXT

The Bulls visit Milwaukee on Friday night.

The Celtics host Toronto on Friday night.

Associated Press
NEWS
Irving praises Celtics' resiliency in stunning comeback
RELATED STORY
Irving scores 31, Celtics beat Pistons again 108-105
RELATED STORY
Irving, Celtics rally from 22 down to top Suns 116-109 in OT
RELATED STORY
Celtics beat 76ers 105-87 as Hayward, Irving make returns
RELATED STORY
Irving scores 28, Celtics beat Bucks 117-113
RELATED STORY
Irving plans to stay with Celtics
RELATED STORY
Jayson Tatum scores 24 points, Celtics edge Knicks 103-101
RELATED STORY
Kyrie Irving fined $25K for throwing ball into stands
RELATED STORY
Murray scores 48 as Nuggets beat Celtics 115-107
RELATED STORY
Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points, Raptors beat Celtics 113-101
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us