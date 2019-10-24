Irving unable to enjoy 50-point Nets debut because 'the job wasn't done'

Kyrie Irving took little satisfaction from a record-breaking 50-point haul on his Brooklyn Nets debut because the team suffered a 127-126 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Six-time All-Star Irving set a new scoring record for a player making a first appearance with an NBA team, also adding eight rebounds and seven assists at Barclays Center.

The point guard shot 17-of-33 from the field, including 7-of-14 from three-point range, but a slip on the final play out of a Nets timeout forced him into a rushed jump shot that rimmed out and consigned Brooklyn to an opening loss.

"The job wasn't done, so that 50 just goes into [the books as] another few numbers. It holds value, but not really when you don't get a win," said Irving.

"None of that stuff matters unless you get a win. The race is to get as many wins as you can in 82 games and put yourself in position down the stretch.

"We've got 81 more to go and we just take it day by day."

Despite Irving's impressive scoring, the Nets found themselves 18 points behind the Timberwolves with eight minutes and 18 seconds left on the clock in the second quarter.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson moved to absolve the 27-year-old of any blame for the defeat due to his late miss and expects more from Brooklyn as their chemistry improves.

"[Irving] was outstanding. Obviously, great debut for him. Disappointed we made such a big hole for us," said Atkinson. "Everybody talks about the end of the game. Really, this game was lost in the first half.

"I think we're getting to know each other and he's getting to know his team-mates. He's getting to know the system.

"I thought he made some great [plays], the pass to Jarrett Allen on the roll, we got two free throws out of. I think there was a kick out to Taurean Prince, wide open, so I think there were good plays made there.

"I always say with point guards: 'Read the defense. If the game calls for you to get 50 points, get 50. There are other nights where it's going to be 15 assists.'

"So we'll look at it and, again, I think a big part of this is just getting more reps together, knowing each other better."