Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on 9x All-Star's status (March 31)

LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis will continue to be featured on the team's injury report. He's tagged as questionable against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, which marks their second and final matchup of the series. The Nets won the first 130-112 on Jan. 20. This game is included in the NBA's 10-game lineup.

The Lakers (41-33) are ninth in the West and fourth in the Pacific Divison. They are coming off their first loss amid their scheduled six-game road trip to the Indiana Pacers 109-90 on Friday, which tied their season series apiece.

Before Friday's defeat, the Lakers were on a five-game win streak, besting teams like the Milwaukee Bucks on the road without LeBron James (ankle) and the Memphis Grizzlies without Anthony Davis, who was laboring with a left knee injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Anthony Davis?

After playing a personal best 52 minutes this season in the double-overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Davis reportedly strained his left knee after hyperextending it.

He was seen on the sidelines during the early stages of the fourth quarter, with the Lakers medical staff examining his knee.

Expand Tweet

The nine-time All-Star was initially tagged as questionable for the second night of the back-to-back, but on re-evaluation, he was ruled out to play against the Memphis Grizzlies.

AD also encountered a recent injury setback. In the first matchup between the Bucks and the Lakers, he endured a shoulder injury. In the second half of the game, as Giannis Antetokounmpo made a drive, Davis endeavored to draw a charge but had an elbow to the shoulder from the towering 6-foot-11, 240-pound "Greek Freak."

Despite the injury, AD played on, but his performance declined in the second half. He only managed eight points and showed reduced aggression. Throughout the game, he was seen frequently clutching his shoulder and grimacing in discomfort.

Anthony Davis has participated in 69 of the 74 games played by the Lakers this season.

How to watch LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets?

The cross-conference matchup between the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets will tip off at 6 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It will be aired locally on YES network and Spectrum Sports Net for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free access and can be purchased as a subscription.