Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on 9x All-Star's status (April 14)

The LA Lakers have listed their star forward Anthony Davis as probable in the marquee Western Conference showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with LA holding a 2-1 advantage.

Heading into the season's final game, the LA Lakers find themselves in a positional battle. Currently seated eighth in the conference, the Lakers face a scenario where they cannot ascend to seventh but risk slipping to ninth.

However, the team has secured victories in five of their last seven matchups.

Their recent performance has been erratic. A home defeat by the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday was followed by a narrow 123-120 road triumph against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, where they entered as heavy 16-point favorites. Notably, the Lakers have only covered the spread in one of their last five contests.

LeBron James, who missed the game due to illness, returned to action on Friday. The seasoned 39-year-old athlete has scored at least 24 points in four out of his last five outings, with 28 points in the most recent game.

With an average of 25.6 points per game this season, James has proven his consistency. Against the Pelicans, he has particularly excelled, maintaining a solid 28.3 points per game across three matchups this season.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to assert his dominance. The 31-year-old power forward has showcased his scoring prowess by reaching the 30-point mark in two of his last four games, averaging 24.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game.

On the other hand, Austin Reaves has had a bit of a mixed performance, scoring 15 or fewer points in three of his last five appearances. Despite this, the 25-year-old shooting guard maintains an average of 15.8 PPG.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

During Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Davis suffered an eye injury. Following his departure from the court for further assessment in the locker room, he was swiftly ruled out.

The incident unfolded when Davis appeared to sustain a blow near his left eye, an area previously affected by bruising in a separate occurrence, as reported by Dave McMenamin.

Despite contributing four points, four rebounds and three assists, Davis was compelled to exit the game after an attempt at a putback dunk with less than 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter resulted in an accidental impact to his face.

Despite experiencing discomfort, the 31-year-old pushed through the remainder of the quarter before promptly seeking an evaluation in the locker room.