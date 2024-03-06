Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on former champion's status (March 6)

LA Lakers star forward Anthony Davis is listed as probable in the upcoming match against their Pacific Division adversaries, the Sacramento Kings, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday. His condition suggests he is expected to participate in the contest, though his final status will be confirmed at game time following further assessment.

AD was dominant in the Lakers' 116-104 win over the second-ranked team in the West, OKC Thunder, at home on Monday. He ended the game securing a double-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds with four assists and three blocks on 7 of 12 shooting, including a team-best 10 of 11 from the charity stripe.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Davis appears on the LA Lakers' injury report due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, a condition stemming from overuse and insufficient rest rather than direct contact.

Despite frequently being tagged as questionable or probable throughout the season, the former NBA champion has been sidelined for merely four games.

Demonstrating remarkable resilience, AD has consistently been a fixture in the Lakers' starting lineup, contributing significantly to the team's pursuit of a playoff berth.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Davis stats vs. Sacramento Kings

AD has appeared in 30 games against the Sacramento Kings, splitting them 15-15.

He has averaged 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks on 46.7% from the field, including 28.6% from the 3-point line on 1.6 attempts and 80.1% from the free-throw line on 7.4 attempts.

Throughout their season matchups, the Kings have emerged victorious in both encounters, even though AD delivered a standout performance in one game with 30 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks, shooting 11 for 22.

However, in their rematch, he had a less impressive showing, scoring nine points and grabbing nine rebounds along with four blocks, shooting 3 for 9.

AD's participation in the upcoming game is vital, as his influence on both ends of the court has earned him All-NBA and All-Defensive team recognition. Additionally, his ability to synergize with teammates LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves is crucial for the Lakers' success.

The clash between Domantas Sabonis and AD is set to be a highlight, with both big men showcasing stellar performances this season. Moreover, the Kings' pick-and-roll strategy, led by top scorer De'Aaron Fox, poses a significant challenge.

AD's defensive prowess in covering these plays will be critical for the Lakers as they aim to counter the Kings' potent offense, rated at 117.3.